Thailand legalises equal marriage in historic moment for Southeast Asia

Thailand has officially become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, with the first couples set to marry in January.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the bill legalising same-sex marriage in the country on Tuesday (24 September), after it was approved in Thailand’s Senate in June. The bill will come into effect on 22 January 2025.

The King’s approval of the law comes after over a decade of activism for same-sex marriage within the country.

The new law amends Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code, now describing a marriage union as one between two individuals, rather than a man and a woman. It will also allow LGBTQ+ couples to adopt, have equal access to marital tax savings, rights to property, and the ability to decide medical treatment when their partner is incapacitated.

Ann Chumaporn, co-founder of the Bangkok Pride movement, told the BBC that she plans to organise a mass wedding for more than 1,000 LGBTQ+ couples when the bill comes into effect in January.

Thailand officially becomes the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage. The landmark law, to be in effect in January 2025, grants LGBTQ+ couples equal rights, including adoption and inheritance. This historic victory follows decades of advocacy by activists. pic.twitter.com/2OSw8anSyu — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) September 25, 2024

“Today we’re not only getting to write our names in marriage certificates, but we are also writing a page in history… that tells us that love never set a condition of who we were born to be,” Chumaporn said.

“It’s a triumph of equality and human dignity.”

LGBTQ+ activist Siritata Ninlapruek told AFP: “We are all delighted and excited. We’ve been fighting for our rights for over 10 years, and now it’s finally happening.”

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote on Twitter/X: “Congratulations on everyone’s love. #LoveWins.”

“Thank you for the support from all sectors. It is a joint fight for everyone,” Shinawatra added.

Thailand is now the third Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, with Taiwan becoming the first back in 2019, followed by Nepal in 2023.

