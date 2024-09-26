Scottish comedian and staunch trans ally Janey Godley has announced on social media she is receiving end of life care after her terminal ovarian cancer spread.

The 63-year-old stand-up, who has shared updates on her cancer since 2021, took to social media to share the update with followers, writing in the caption: “I’m now at end of life care – palliative care-and will be going into a hospice for the foreseeable – thanks to everyone who sends me love and support- you’ve been amazing.”

In the video, Godley revealed her “chemo ran out of options and I just couldn’t take any more of it and the cancer has spread”.

“So it looks like this will be getting to near the end of it and it’s really difficult to speak about this and say to people,” she explained from her bed.

“But again I want to thank the NHS, the Beatson, Marie Curie, the royal infirmary, everybody from the doctors, the nurses, phlebotomists, the secretaries, the cleaners, the people who wipe my room down, the surgeons right down to the wee woman that holds my hand and makes my tea.”

She continued: “It is devastating news to know that I’m facing end-of-life but we all come to an end sometime. I want to thank everybody for supporting the family, especially [her daughter] Ashley and my husband.

“The overwhelming support has been amazing, and I don’t know how long I’ve got left before anybody asks. I’m not a TikTok. So I just want you to know that I appreciate all the love you’ve gave me and all the support.

“Cancer affects two in one people, and it’s affected me.”

Fans and friends were quick to send their love and support to Godley, including trans broadcaster India Willoughby, chef Nigella Lawson, comedian Dom Joly, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill and former Scottish first ministers Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon – who Godley went viral for doing dubbed parodies over the top of her Covid-19 briefings.

“Janey, you are such a beautiful and funny person. One of my Twitter and life heroes. So strong,” Willoughby wrote, adding Godley is an “all time star”.

In a second tweet, Willoughby called Godley “one of THE best people on this awful platform”.

“The grotesque abuse she takes on a daily basis from the toxic anti-trans Gender Critical movement for having the guts to stand up for my community is something else. Funny, brave and brilliant,” she added.

“Oh Janey, this is heartbreaking. Thank you for all you’ve given the world – and for being you,” Lawson said.

Joly called her “truly wonderful” and Hamill wrote that he was “sending you much love & best wishes always, Janey”.

Sturgeon – who previously called Godley a “brilliant comedian” and said her voiceovers were “very funny” – wrote: “Sending you so much love, my friend. You are an inspiration.”

Yousaf, who succeeded Sturgeon as first minster, said: “So sad to hear this news about the big-hearted, kind and, of course, hilarious

“@JaneyGodley Sending all good thoughts and prayers her way.”

