One of Scottish comedian Janey Godley’s last posts on X/Twitter revealed that she wanted her support for trans people to be her legacy.

Godley, who was 63, died at the weekend, having revealed three years ago that she had ovarian cancer.

The actress, writer, political activist and television personality rose to fame with her impression of Scotland’s then first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s COVID-19 briefings during the pandemic in 2020.

Godley was a fierce trans ally, and was frequently vocal in her support of the transgender community on her X account.

Last May, she posted a gif of the trans flag colours, and wrote: “When I die, I want to be known as a supporter of trans people. That will be my legacy.”

She even used the opportunity of getting a medical scan to help diagnose her cancer prognosis to “shout about … supporting trans people”.

When I die, I want to be known as a supporter of trans people. That will be my legacy. pic.twitter.com/SgJFLI9BBu — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 29, 2024

Several other posts showed her allyship, including a video in 2020 in which she said: “I have spent at least three days being hounded and trolled… because I came out and supported trans people.”

Godley added of TERFS: “They tell me that I’m wrong, that I’m evil, that I don’t support women… Oh my f**king God, it has gone on and on. I have seen what’s out there… I will take the kick on the internet. Still I stand with the trans community.”

Still I stand with the trans community pic.twitter.com/iekzI3FuRJ — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 22, 2020

Trans rights group LGBWithTheT were among those mourning Godley, writing in a tribute: “Janey was a trans ally warrior, [and]… a fantastic person, with a massive heart.”

Godley announced last month that she had moved to a hospice for end-of-life care, and on Sunday (3 November), her agent released a statement saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client Doctor Janey Godley on 2nd November.

“Janey died peacefully in the wonderful Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, in Glasgow. surrounded by her loved ones. She will be hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans.

“She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being Janey.”

Earlier this morning Janey passed away in her sleep. Her family were with her.

The love and support from all her friends and fans during this cancer journey brought her enormous joy. It has also been a huge comfort to us, her family and close friends, thank you. pic.twitter.com/r6cpoGjuR4 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 2, 2024

Her daughter, Ashley Storrie, also spoke to Godley’s fans in a short video, saying: “I believe in my heart of hearts that she felt every bit of love you sent to her. I think it kept her going.

“I genuinely think we got her longer because of all of the support and love in the world.”

