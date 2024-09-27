RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars has eliminated its sixth queen after an International Roast between nations and a ‘Blow Me Away’ runway category.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

Last week on Global All Stars, Drag Race México icon Gala Varo was sent packing by Vanity Vain, after the pair landed in the bottom following the season’s iconic Snatch Game. Kitty Scott-Claus, meanwhile, grabbed her second win of the competition for her Princess Diana performance – though many thought it might have gone to Pythia.

In episode eight of Global All Stars, the remaining queens have yet another comedy challenge in store, meaning Kitty and Kween Kong are thrilled; the girls are roasting and toasting, baby. But this time, it’s the UN’s worst nightmare, but which we mean it’s nation versus nation in a Rich International Roast.

The Werk Room prep goes better for some than others. Unsurprisingly, Kitty reels off the jokes, Pythia reflects on the roast challenge from her first season (which didn’t go well), and Kween is “letting the hate flow” in between Vanity and Nehellenia.

After a brief masterclass with Graham Norton, Kitty announces the roast order (as last week’s winner). Kitty first, then Vanity, Pythia, Alyssa, Nehellenia, Tessa then Kween.

Kitty unsurprisingly garners a lot of Global All Stars laughs, and then Vanity decides to sing – yes, sing – a sort of nursery rhyme. It’s really quite something.

Pythia is not great but Nehellenia nails it! Proud of her! Tessa absolutely bombs though, and Kween Kong wraps up the roast with a very very strong ending.

After a ‘Blow Me Away’ runway category, and critiques, Kween and Kitty are both crowned winners, baby, with Alyssa and Nehellenia called safe.

Tessa is also called safe, and one lipsync later to “I Drove All Night ” by Celine Dion between Pythia and Vanity Vain and the sixth eliminated queen from Global All Stars is… Pythia.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

