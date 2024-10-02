Noah Beck’s ex-friend and influencer Bryce Hall is now a vocal MAGA supporter

TikTok star Noah Beck’s former friend and influencer, Bryce Hall, is now a vocal MAGA supporter.

Beck, who opened up last year about his sexuality following online speculation that he was gay or bisexual, was at one point friends with Hall, who has become a controversial online figure for his social and political views.

In his continued pursuit for drama, Tiktoker-turned-boxer Hall took to X on Wednesday (2 October) to hit back at internet personality Dean Withers, who has dedicated his social media to political debates with right-wing conservatives.

Withers wrote that Hall could beat him in boxing, but not a debate. He also called out Hall as being among a group of “degenerate” people with “millions of followers endorsing Trump”, who are “less intelligent than your family pet”.

Hall, who Beck previously called out as not being “brand-safe”, responded, almost without thought, confirming that he is in fact a MAGA supporter.

MAGA, which stands for Make America Great Again, is the political slogan and movement popularised by Donald Trump during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Hall wrote: “I’m not just gonna beat you in our boxing match… I’m going to show you what it’s like to feel like a MAN for once in your life.

“Beating me in a debate isn’t going to change my opinion on what I believe in or change my vote.

“Your side is all about ‘spreading love’ but are the most hateful towards anyone that doesn’t side with you. P.S comparing me to a pet is very offensive to the ‘furries’ on your side and it hurts my feelings.”

A comment under the post called out Hall for “clinging onto being problematic for engagement”, while others slammed him for taking the “bait” and responding with such an “embarrassing post”.

It isn’t the first time Hall has been at the centre of controversy. In 2020, Hall attracted backlash for an offensive tweet suggesting that ‘heterophobia’ is spreading on social media.

“What is ‘straight’ TikTok and why does everyone hate it,” he said in a now-deleted tweet. “We are on the cusp of ending homophobia and now we’re introducing heterophobia? What the f**k is 2020.”

He was forced to apologise as many of his followers accused him of being dismissive of the issues faced by LGBTQ+ people.

Hall was later accused of kicking two influencers out of his house party, which was held during the pandemic, because they were transgender. The party was shut down by the LAPD at around 4am.

