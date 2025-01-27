Katy Perry just announced the dates for the 2025 US leg of her Lifetimes tour

Pop star Katy Perry has announced dates for the US leg of the Lifetimes Tour from May onwards, with her first stop being Houston, Texas – and presale starts tomorrow (28 January).

Katy Perry is expected to hit Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville, and Oklahoma City along the tour too, marking Perry’s first time performing in Oklahoma.

In a style reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Perry will be performing all of her biggest hits as well as songs from her new album 143 and 2020’s Smile, which didn’t get a tour due to Perry welcoming her daughter Daisy that year as well as the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Lifetimes tour begins in Mexico, with seven arena shows, in late April before embarking on a number of U.S tour dates in May.

She will move on to Australia in June and then return to North America for shows in Canada and across the United States.

The Lifetimes tour will conclude with stops in South America and Europe – including the UK.

THE LIFETIMES TOUR

🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸



🗓️ PRE-SALES BEGIN JAN 28

🗓️ TICKETS ON SALE JAN 31 pic.twitter.com/doVrV6UCG3 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 27, 2025

Speaking of the tour, Perry told Rolling Stone: “We’re giving BPM. We’re giving celebration. We’re giving unity. We’re giving dance. It will be like Disneyland on Wheels, as it always is. A feast for the eyes and the ears.”

With regards to the setlist, Perry said that the “audience is a hybrid of different types of people” – both her biggest fans and people who might only know one or two of her songs.

“It’s such a smorgasbord. I have a responsibility to the audience to give them that singalong, to create that moment, and to bring out some nostalgia,” she said.

“I also have a responsibility to myself to stay true to my art. And so, I’ll be introducing some new songs. And there will be a section that we have created for some songs that are the deepest cuts that have never seen the light of day,” Perry added.

A screenshot of Katy Perry’s website showing presale dates (KatyPerry.com)

For those who want tickets, there is the opportunity to access the Citi card and Verizon presale from Tuesday January 28.

Artist presale begins on Wednesday January 29 at 10am and general onsale begins on Friday January 31 at 10am.