Olivia Rodrigo opened her Guts Tour in the UK and Europe – and this is the setlist
Olivia Rodrigo has kicked off the UK and European leg of her Guts Tour – and this is the setlist for the show.
The singer performed at Dublin’s 3Arena on 30 April, playing tracks from her album Guts as well as her breakthrough debut album, Sour.
The world tour is in support of the album of the same name, which was released in September 2023.
The setlist features the likes of “bad idea right?”, “Vampire” and “get him back!” as well as “obsessed” from the deluxe edition of the LP and “so american” for the first time.
Olivia Rodrigo performed So American tonight! #GUTSworldtour pic.twitter.com/l4jF4574wB— 🏁 (@concertleaks) April 30, 2024
Fans can also expect to hear tracks from the singer’s debut, with the likes of “deja vu”, “good 4 u” and “drivers license” making appearances.
You may like to watch
The tour will head to the UK next, with dates planned in Manchester’s new Co-op Live arena, London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.
She will then stop off in the likes of Oslo, Berlin, Hamburg, Zuirch, Paris, Barcelona and Lisbon across May and June.
Olivia’s encore baby tee for #GUTSWorldTourDublin says “every guy i like is gaelic”! pic.twitter.com/jcuaVFsTsm— Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) April 30, 2024
You can check out the full setlist for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour in the UK and Europe and ticket details below.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
What’s the Olivia Rodrigo setlist?
This was the setlist for the first European show on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour in Dublin on 30 April. Fans can expect a similar setlist across the run:
- bad idea right?
- ballad of a homeschooled girl
- vampire
- traitor
- drivers license
- teenage dream
- pretty isn’t pretty
- love is embarrassing
- making the bed
- logical
- enough for you
- lacy
- so american
- jealousy, jealousy
- Can’t Catch Me Now
- happier
- favorite crime
- deja vu
- the grudge
- brutal
- obsessed
- all-american bitch
Encore:
- good 4 u
- get him back!
What are the stage times?
These are the stage times for the first shows in Dublin, they may vary depending on venue curfews so you should check your local listing for further details.
- Doors: 6:30pm
- Remi Wolf: 7:30pm
- Olivia Rodrigo: 8:30pm
Can I still get tickets?
The tour officially sold out when tickets went on sale in September 2023 following huge demand from fans.
But limited resale tickets will be available. This includes via Ticketmaster, with fans who can no longer attend listing their tickets at face value.
You can check your local listing below for more details on securing last-minute tickets.
What are the tour dates?
The European leg of the Guts World Tour takes place across May and June. It begins in Dublin and includes four nights at London’s O2 Arena. The run will finish up in Lisbon on 22-23 June before returning to North America.
- April 30 – 1 May – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – tickets
- May 3-4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – tickets
- May 7-8 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – tickets
- May 10-11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – tickets
- May 14-15 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- May 17-18 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- May 21-22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- May 24-25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets
- May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – tickets
- May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – tickets
- June 1 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- June 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – tickets
- June 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle – tickets
- June 7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – tickets
- June 9 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena – tickets
- June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – tickets
- June 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – tickets
- June 14-15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – tickets
- June 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
- June 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center – tickets
- June 22-23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena – tickets