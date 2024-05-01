Olivia Rodrigo opened her Guts Tour in the UK and Europe – and this is the setlist

Olivia Rodrigo has kicked off the UK and European leg of her Guts Tour – and this is the setlist for the show.

The singer performed at Dublin’s 3Arena on 30 April, playing tracks from her album Guts as well as her breakthrough debut album, Sour.

The world tour is in support of the album of the same name, which was released in September 2023.

The setlist features the likes of “bad idea right?”, “Vampire” and “get him back!” as well as “obsessed” from the deluxe edition of the LP and “so american” for the first time.

Fans can also expect to hear tracks from the singer’s debut, with the likes of “deja vu”, “good 4 u” and “drivers license” making appearances.

The tour will head to the UK next, with dates planned in Manchester’s new Co-op Live arena, London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

She will then stop off in the likes of Oslo, Berlin, Hamburg, Zuirch, Paris, Barcelona and Lisbon across May and June.

Olivia’s encore baby tee for #GUTSWorldTourDublin says “every guy i like is gaelic”! pic.twitter.com/jcuaVFsTsm — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) April 30, 2024

You can check out the full setlist for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour in the UK and Europe and ticket details below.

What’s the Olivia Rodrigo setlist?

The singer plays tracks from her number one albums, Sour and Guts. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

This was the setlist for the first European show on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour in Dublin on 30 April. Fans can expect a similar setlist across the run:

bad idea right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license

teenage dream

pretty isn’t pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed

logical

enough for you

lacy

so american

jealousy, jealousy

Can’t Catch Me Now

happier

favorite crime

deja vu

the grudge

brutal

obsessed

all-american bitch

Encore:

good 4 u

get him back!

What are the stage times?

These are the stage times for the first shows in Dublin, they may vary depending on venue curfews so you should check your local listing for further details.

Doors: 6:30pm

Remi Wolf: 7:30pm

Olivia Rodrigo: 8:30pm

Can I still get tickets?

The tour officially sold out when tickets went on sale in September 2023 following huge demand from fans.

But limited resale tickets will be available. This includes via Ticketmaster, with fans who can no longer attend listing their tickets at face value.

You can check your local listing below for more details on securing last-minute tickets.

The European leg of the Guts World Tour takes place across May and June. It begins in Dublin and includes four nights at London’s O2 Arena. The run will finish up in Lisbon on 22-23 June before returning to North America.