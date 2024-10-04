As the latest instalments of Heartstopper drop on Netflix, we are finally seeing a sex scene between teen couple Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), who have been together since series one.

At the end of episode seven, “Together”, the couple are finally ready to have sex, and fans are extremely happy with the way it was shown on screen – which is lucky, given the two stars have revealed that it took more than seven hours to shoot the scenes.

Nick and Charlie are shown kissing and taking their clothes off slowly, all while asking each other if it’s OK to do it, showing respect for consent. No physical sex is shown but it is implied, and is very in keeping with Heartstopper‘s energy.

Fans agreed, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “My fave thing Heartstopper did was not overdo the sex scenes. The way [they] were presented with such care and beauty, I was obsessed.”

my fave thing heartstopper did was not over do the sex scenes the way the were presented with such care and beauty i was obsessed pic.twitter.com/3je5xvW2Zu — ✰ (@lomIkit) October 4, 2024

Another person said: “Their first time was so beautiful, joyful and tender. The way they look at each other here… yeah, I’m on the floor.”

their first time was so beautiful, joyful and tender. the way they look at each other here.. yeah i’m on the floor 😭😭 #Heartstopper #spoilers pic.twitter.com/8vibGnBcVT — So’ 🌙|| heartstopper spoilers (@ladysosays) October 3, 2024

And a third fan wrote: “Only a f***ing Heartstopper sex scene would make me f***ing tear up.”

Others praised how the series explored consent and safe sex, with one saying that “no one’s doing it like them”.

Some tweets criticised how often the boys checked in with each other during the scene, implying that it ruined the “vibe” but others were quick to defend the show for being “one of the best queer media made ever”, pointing out that its wholesomeness (including continually expressing positive consent and establishing boundaries) is why people are drawn to it.

“Consent is very important and [Charlie and Elle] have boundaries related to their bodies,” one person posted, while someone else said: “Normalising the practice of asking for consent is a positive thing.”

Overall, people were very pleased with how Heartstopper handled Charlie and Nick’s first time and that the show stuck to its guns rather than pivoting to a Euphoria-style sex scene which would have been out of place.

