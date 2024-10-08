RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars contestant Kween Kong has issued a statement calling on her season sister Nehellenia to “stop with the exaggerated stories” after her co-star’s recent “bully” accusation.

During last week’s episode of Global All Stars, Drag Race Down Under finalist Kween Kong criticised Drag Race Italia star Nehellenia’s efforts during the family resemblance makeover challenge, saying that she didn’t understand why the judges were praising her.

Nehellenia had presented a lunar look with recently eliminated queen Pythia on the runway and was lathered with compliments by the judges, eventually winning the challenge. Yet Kween took a swipe at Nehellenia for failing to “blend the beard” on Pythia.

“I’m just saying, family resemblance, it could be your sister, it could be your brother,” Kween quipped.

Following the episode airing last Friday (4 October), fans were quick to take issue with Kween’s comments, and Nehellenia jumped on Instagram Live to spill more tea on the drama.

Kween Kong has been involved in a spat with a fellow queen. (Getty/Don Arnold)

The Drag Race Italia star said she told the Drag Race producer’s that Kween’s “attack” was “too much” and that she “needs to be disqualified for that”.

You may like to watch

“But they said it wasn’t bullying; she just exposed her opinion. But yeah, it was the only time that I used that word [bullying] during all the recording. Just in this episode, I use it,” Nehellenia said.

Following Nehellenia’s video, Kween Kong has now taken to social media to say that she won’t accept Nehellenia “throwing around the word bully”.

‘I’m done with this’

Kween outlined her unhappiness over what Nehellenia said had happened off camera. She added that the accusations are affecting her reputation and how she provides for her family. She went on to explain why she “came in so hot” against her fellow Drag Race star, as she was defending eliminated queen Soa De Muse, who she was paired with for the makeover challenge.

Kween alleged that Nehellenia asked Soa: “How do you feel that RuPaul only sees you as a superstar because you look like Kween Kong?”

Kween said she “apologised profusely” to Nehellenia “for taking your shade, going below the belt and tarnishing your moment”, before writing: “Throwing around the world ‘bully’, accusing me of these horrible things off camera and admitting you said to production to remove me from the competition because of what you speculate happened is so malicious and underhanded.”

https://twitter.com/kweenkong_/status/1843115347983114356

The exaggeration of facts was bordering on defamation, she claimed. “I don’t deserve this over a TV show we made together a year ago. I’m done with this.”

It’s not the first time the two contestants have butted heads; Kween previously spilled the “full tea” about a disagreement between Nehellenia and her fellow competitors seen during episode four of Global All Stars.

During her Untucked entrance in the episode, Nehellenia said she felt many other competitors didn’t “respect” her as an artist.

When fans responded badly to the drama, Kong hopped on X/Twitter two write: “None of us would want Nehellenia to feel like she wasn’t welcome or that we didn’t want to understand her. Now, we’re being accused of bullying her because this edit makes our frustration in the situation an attack on her feelings… this is wild.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.