RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars has sent its seventh queen packing following the Re-United Nations Make-Overs challenge, which saw the eliminated queens make a gag-worthy Ruturn.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

In last week’s episode, Canada’s Drag Race superstar and fan favourite Pythia was given the chop after failing to impress in the roast challenge. She lost out during, ironically, a Celine Dion lip-sync, with Drag Race Sverige star Vanity Vain left to fight for another week.

The episode also saw both Drag Race UK icon Kitty Scott-Claus and Drag Race Down Under’s Kween Kong secure their third wins, after making RuPaul howl with their delicious Roast deliveries.

This week’s episode, which dropped today (4 October) on WOW Presents Plus, sees the remaining six competitors reunite with the dearly departed queens for a makeover challenge of international proportions.

First though is the “Who Is She?” mini challenge, which sees Italy’s Nehellenia declare that she thinks she’s next to be eliminated, among a number of other queen-voted confessions. Kween Kong wins the challenge, and after RuPaul re-introduces the eliminated queens to the Werk Room, Kween gets to pair up the competitors and eliminees for the makeover.

Kween selects Soa de Muse, while Kitty is paired with Miranda Lebrão, Vanity Vain with Gala Varo, Nehellenia with Pythia, Alyssa Edwards with Eva Le Queen, and Tessa Testicle with Athena Likis.

Most of the queens seem content with their pairings, though there is some hilarious tension between Kitty and Miranda when Kitty asks if the Drag Race Brasil finalist has ever done “cute” drag.

Miranda gets her own back and then some during RuPaul’s Werk Room walk through with Raven though; when Ru questions if Miranda has ever done Kitty’s type of drag, she quips: “No, I never went this basic,” leaving Kitty slack-jawed.

“Remember, she’s putting you in drag,” Raven warns, to which Miranda instantly responds: “Yeah, but I’m not afraid of being ugly.”

“Gobby cow!” comes Kitty’s reply.

Miranda Lebrão reading the absolute FUCK out of Kitty Scott Clause in front of RuPaul is sending ME 😭😭😭 #GlobalAllStars pic.twitter.com/IkyX8ByMm8 — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) October 4, 2024

miranda shading kitty over and over is sending me to another dimension 😭😭😭😭 #GlobalAllStars pic.twitter.com/g5QLGVOZse — tanımsız (@slayycommander) October 4, 2024

Then it’s off to the runway, with the queens desperately attempting to determine what the judges are looking for this time around. The criteria for a successful makeover challenge is famously varied across the Drag Race franchise, and fans believe it’s often used as an excuse to send a queen home.

Despite her earlier suggestion that she’d be going home this week, Nehellenia and Pythia impress the judges with a lunar-themed look, bagging the win, with Kween and Alyssa placing high.

Kween is more than a little fewmin’ about the judges’ critiques though, and lets her frustrations be known back in the Werk Room.

“Look at Pythia,” she deadpans. “You could’ve blended the beard or shaped the jawline a little bit.

“I was so gagged when they were like, ‘Oh my God.’ They were just talking about the dresses the whole time. I don’t mean to be a b**ch, but I was just like, ‘Am I looking at the same thing?’”

I LOVE KWEEN SO MUCH…… BUT THIS REALLY CAME OUT OF NOWHERE. 😶😶😶



CAUSE HOW IN THE WORLD DID SHE THINK NEHELLNIA WAS GONNA BE IN THE BOTTOM ?



CAUSE KWEEN HUNNY I DON'T THINK THE OTHER QUEENS AGREE WITH YOU APART FROM KITTY SWEETHEART.



LIKE IDK. I DON'T WANNA PUSH THIS… pic.twitter.com/I7d3N7bXX8 — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) October 4, 2024

She continued: “I’m just saying, family resemblance, it could be your sister, it could be your brother.”

With that little tiff aside, Tessa, Kitty and Vanity are called as the bottoms of the week, with Tessa eventually being told she’s safe. It’s up to Vanity and Kitty – who gets emotional, as this is her first time in the bottom – to camp it up in a lip-sync to Cher’s “Believe”.

Thanks to a few messy shablams and a wayward high heel, Kitty makes RuPaul crack up, and she’s the week’s lip-sync winner. That means the fans are saying goodbye to Sweden’s week one champ, Vanity Vain.

ouuuu i’m happy with who won and I’m devastated at who went home… #GlobalAllStars pic.twitter.com/lRQcuHD7S2 — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 4, 2024

It’s a surprising Global All Stars elimination, considering Vanity had won four of the four lip-syncs she’d competed in up to this point, and Kitty had yet to lip-sync for her life at all in her Drag Race career. But the producers do work in mysterious ways.

Next week, we’re back back back again with an acting challenge, as the final five compete for a place in the top four.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

