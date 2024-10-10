Busted and McFly announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates

Busted and McFly have announced joint UK and Ireland tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The two groups will go head-to-head as part of the arena tour for the “the ultimate battle of the bands”.

Fans can get their hands on Busted vs McFly tour tickets from 9am on 18 October via Ticketmaster.

McFly were performing as part of their 21st birthday celebrations on 9 October when they made the announcement, bringing out Busted as a surprise to fans.

In a statement, the group said: “Busted gatecrashed our show last night (not cool), and challenged us to a VS tour next year.

“They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year.

“We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better – P.S Busted Suck.”

While Busted said: “There’s been a lot of talk recently…. This is where the talking ends….! We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all. McFly suck and Busted Rock!”

“The whole tour is to find out who’s a better band. Fans can decide. They can come and support their band and they might change their mind.

“It’s going to be a fight to the death.”

Busted and McFly will face off in the ultimate battle of the bands as part of the tour. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

McFly said: “It has been a long time coming, this tour. Fans have wanted this. There’s a massive crossover in the fanbases but secretly [we] think everyone likes Busted more.”

It marks the first time all members will tour together, after super group McBusted was formed without Charlie Simpson back in 2013.

The tour will begin on 16 September in Birmingham and head to the likes of London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast.

Ahead of Busted and McFly tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Busted vs McFly tour tickets?

They go on general sale at 9am on 18 October via Ticketmaster.

A fan presale takes place from 9am on 16 October. This can be accessed by signing up via the group’s official website, you’ll then receive details via email on how to access it.

Other presales taking place include local venues, Ticketmaster and O2 Priority across the week, you can check your preferred listing below for more details.