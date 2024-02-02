This is how to get tickets for Steps musical ‘Here & Now’.

Steps recently announced new musical, Here and Now featuring their greatest hits – and this is how to get tickets.

The iconic British pop group confirmed the new musical will be having its premiere in 2024 at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre.

Entitled Here and Now – inspired by their track of the same name – the show will open on 9 November.

Steps said: “We’ve been lucky to do many things together as a band, but the question we get asked again and again is “where is the Steps musical?” Well…it’s finally here and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Fans can expect to hear their hits like “Tragedy”, “Stomp”, “One For Sorrow”, “Better Best Forgotten” and “5,6,7,8” feature in the show.

Here and Now has been penned by Shaun Kitchener, and produced by the band, theatre company ROYO and music mogul Pete Waterman.

It follows the workers and patrons of a seaside superstore and is “full of shocks, surprises and thrills”.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Steps musical tickets, including presale and prices.

When do Steps musical tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for the Steps musical, Here and Now will go on sale on the following dates:

Priority booking – 8 February at 8:30am – tickets

General sale – 9 February at 8:30am – tickets

The presale will be open to ATG cardholders as well as those who’ve signed up at thestepsmusical.com.

The general sale will then be open to the public via ATG Tickets.

Plus, it’s also been confirmed that fans can get their hands on tickets in-person at The Alexandra box office from 12:15pm on 9 February. The first 10 fans that buy tickets will get to meet Steps, while others will receive a gift with their tickets.

How much are tickets?

Ticket price breakdowns will be available once they’re released in the priority sale next week.

However it’s expected that tickets will be priced from £13.

The musical will have its world premiere at The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham, with more UK tour dates expected to be announced for 2024 and 2025.

This is the Here and Now tour schedule so far: