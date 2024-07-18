Steps musical Here and Now announces lead cast

The producers of the Steps musical, titled Here and Now, have announced the lead cast.

The musical, playing at The Alexandra in Birmingham this November, follows the lives of the workers of a seaside superstore name Better Best Bargains. Written by Shaun Kitchener, it is produced by Steps, theatre company ROYO and music industry legend Pete Waterman.

The cast is led by Rebecca Lock (School of Rock, Heathers) as Caz, Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Aladdin) as Neeta, Sharlene Hector (Basement Jaxx, Dream Girls) as Vel and Blake Patrick Anderson (Hair, Rent) as Robbie.

Steps, who scored 13 UK top five hits between 1997-2001 before reuniting in 2012 and again in 2017, first announced the show in February, stating: “The question we get asked again and again is ‘where’s the Steps musical?’ Well, it’s finally here and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Here and Now is “a story of friendship, romance and community” and promises to be packed with all of Steps’ greatest hits including “5,7,6,8”, “Better Best Forgotten” and “Last Thing on My Mind”.

Here and Now is set to run at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre from 9 to 30 November 2024, with tickets on sale now via ATG Tickets.

