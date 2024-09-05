Here and Now is the upcoming musical that features the greatest hits of pop icons Steps – and this is how to get tickets.

Earlier this year the British pop group confirmed the new musical will be having its premiere at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre.

Entitled Here and Now – inspired by their track of the same name – the show will open on 9 November.

Steps said: “We’ve been lucky to do many things together as a band, but the question we get asked again and again is “where is the Steps musical?” Well…it’s finally here and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the show’s limited, world premiere run at ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

You may like to watch

The poster for upcoming Steps musical ‘Here and Now’.

Here and Now has been penned by Shaun Kitchener, directed by Rachel Kavanagh and produced by the band, theatre company ROYO and music mogul Pete Waterman.

It follows the workers and patrons of a seaside superstore and is “full of shocks, surprises and thrills”.

The group added: “We’ve searched for the perfect story for our music and we’ve found it in the aisle of a seaside superstore where four friends set out on their own Summer of Love.

“It’s a story of friendship, romance and community: packed with our biggest hits and sure to have everybody laughing, crying and dancing in the aisles. We can’t wait to open the doors this year, and see you there!”

The band have number one singles including “Tragedy” and “Stomp” as well as the likes of “One For Sorrow”, “Better Best Forgotten” and “5,6,7,8” which are all expected to appear in the show.

The cast will be led by Rebecca Lock as Caz McGovern, Hiba Elchikhe as Neeta Thakkar, Basement Jaxx lead vocalist Sharlene Hector as Vel King and Blake Patrick Anderson as Robbie Davies.

Joining them will be Finty Williams, Dan Partridge, Helen Colby, Gary Milner, Drag Race UK’s River Medway, Edward Baker Duly, and John Stacey as Patricia, Ben, Tracey, Gareth, Jem, Max and Lesley.

You can find out how to get tickets for its initial run in Birmingham below.

When do Steps musical tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed that the production will open at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre from 9 to 30 November.

Tickets for Here & Now are available to buy from ATG Tickets.

A number of shows have already sold out due to huge demand, with good availability during weekday shows at the time of writing.

They’re priced at £13 / £24 / £35 / £48.50 / £58.50 / £69.50 / £88.50.