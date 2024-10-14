Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas kisses his male guitarist on stage

Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, has surprised his fans in the best way by kissing his male guitarist on stage.

On Saturday (12 October), Finneas performed his 2021 song Till Forever Falls Apart at his Brooklyn concert.

During the performance, the 26-year-old kissed his guitarist, Ricky Gourmet, aka ‘Rat’, before pushing his face away while the audience roared with excitement.

In the same concert Finneas, who produced Billie’s third album Hit Me Hard and Soft, also kissed his girlfriend of six years, Claudia Sulewski.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

The singer is heterosexual but opened minded. In 2020 he posted on X that despite being straight he was able to see that American TV journalist, Chris Cuomo, is a “very sexy dude”.

Finneas kisses his guitarist at his Brooklyn concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/t9UoIzaSQG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 13, 2024

A fan responded to say “there’s a little bit of gay in everyone”, to which the two-time Oscar winner responded, “Oh, absolutely. Sexuality and sexual orientation is a spectrum”.

In September, Finneas, who has won 10 Grammy Award among 18 nominations, joined forces with his sister Billie to announce that they are endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Oh absolutely. Sexuality and sexual orientation is a spectrum — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 7, 2020

Marking National Voter Registration Day (17 September), the pair shared in a video: “We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy.”

Billie came out as LGBTQ+ last year. At the time she admitted that she had “a lot ion anxiety” over needing to explain her sexuality to others. She has since released her hit single “Lunch” which is essentially about sapphic oral sex.

