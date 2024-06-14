Billie Eilish appears to have admitted that she has “a lot of anxiety” over needing to explain her sexuality to others.

The “Birds Of A Feather” hitmaker has recently released her third album Hit Me Hard And Soft, which included the ultra-sapphic hit “Lunch”. But despite the song being declared a “lesbian anthem”, Eilish has seemingly admitted that she’s “frustrated” by the public pressure to talk about her sexuality.

The “What Was I Made For” singer made headlines in December after a reporter asked Eilish about her sexuality on the red carpet of a Variety Hitmakers event.

The Grammy award-winner then slammed the headlines, singling out the reporter and asking them – and anyone else with questions on the topic – to “leave me alone”.

Now, the star has spoken out in a new interview for Interview Magazine – conducted by none other than Lana Del Rey – seemingly about what it’s like to discuss her sexuality whilst in the spotlight.

Del Rey asked her about the queer track, saying that “nonchalance” isn’t needed “for a song like ‘Lunch'”. She observed: “The culture’s very warm right now.”

To this, Eilish responded: “I’m lucky that we’re in a period of time that is so much more welcoming in a lot of ways. It’s still a big deal, but it’s not.

“The thing that’s been frustrating and gives me a lot of anxiety is the feeling of needing to explain myself all the time.”

Another frustration that the star has had to navigate is the inability to “defend or explain yourself” when you’re under constant public scrutiny.

“My want and need to explain myself, I have found to be extremely damaging to my life and my sense of self,” she admitted.

“Every time I’ve gotten past the point of frustration and end up explaining myself, it’s only gotten worse. That caused me to prematurely state things that I don’t even feel confident or comfortable knowing about myself.

“And suddenly, I’m saying them publicly, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, that’s who she is.’ And I’m like, ‘You are making me feel like I am not allowed to grow and change.’ It’s so f**king scary, because everything is written in stone.”