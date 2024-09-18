Billie Eilish has made her endorsement clear ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Eilish and Finneas are the latest celebrities to endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on National Voter Registration Day.

The sibling singer-songwriting duo took to Instagram on 17 September, also known as National Voter Registration Day, to urge their followers to register to vote and share their endorsement.

They also noted their intentions to vote for the Harris-Walz campaign in the upcoming election on 5 November, with the “What Was I Made For?” singer saying in the video: “We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy.

“Vote like your life depends on it, because it does,” Eilish added.

Meanwhile, Finneas, who produced Eilish’s recent album Hit Me Hard and Soft, said: “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

Back in 2020, the “Lunch” hitmaker became the youngest musician to perform at the Democratic National Convention, where she spoke out against Trump’s campaign.

You may like to watch

She said at the time before performing her very fitting song, “My Future”: “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess — Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid — not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.

“And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake; someone who is building a team that shares our values,” Eilish added at the time.

This year, Pink and her daughter Willow performed at the convention, ahead of Harris’ formal nomination.

Fellow celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Kesha, Raven-Symoné, Charli XCX, and even former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney have also endorsed Harris ahead of the election.