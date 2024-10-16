Busted and McFly ticket prices revealed for their 2025 tour dates.

Busted and McFly recently announced a joint headline UK and Ireland arena tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The two groups will perform together as part of the “the ultimate battle of the bands” in 2025.

The tour is set to begin on 16 September in Birmingham and head to the likes of London, Cardiff, Sheffield and Leeds.

They’ll also headline arenas in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast as part of the tour.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand, as it will mark the first time the two groups are performing together with all members.

They previously toured as supergroup McBusted, which didn’t feature Charlie Simpson, so fans will get the chance to see them all live.

Ahead of Busted and McFly tickets going on sale for their upcoming tour, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

What are the Busted and McFly ticket prices?

Following a presale, it’s been confirmed that tickets for their UK shows will be priced at the following:

Ringside standing – £99

Floor seating – £65.10 / £76.40

Tiered seating – £53.80 / £65.10 / £76.40

Premium seating – £149.58

What’s the seating plan?

This is the seating plan for the show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, but it’s expected to be similar for each show on the tour.

This should give fans an idea of which ticket type they’ll want and how much they’ll cost.

The seating plan for Busted vs. McFly tour dates. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on 18 October via Ticketmaster and Ticketek.

A number of presales are currently taking place, including a fan presale via Ticketek as well as O2 Priority and Three+. You can find out more about the presales via your local listing below.

The group will play a string of arena shows across the UK and Ireland. These are the initially announced days and we’ll update this if any extra dates are added: