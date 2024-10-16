Kim Kardashian and Beats team up for new collab

Kim Kardashian and Beats have teamed up to release a brand new edition of the Beats Pill speaker.

The collaboration between Kardashian and Beats marks their third overall, as they reimagine the popular Pill speaker in Kim’s signature style.

The latest Kim Kardashian x Beats collab will be available from 18 October via amazon.co.uk and johnlewis.com.

The Beats Pill has been inspired by Kim’s “minimalist approach to interior design” and will be available in two colourways.

Shoppers can get the speaker in a light gray or dark gray, which were designed with function and style in mind.

The star said: “I’m excited to be back with my Beats family and to bring two new colours to an iconic product.

“Music is a big part of my everyday life, from morning gym sessions to creative brainstorms, and the Beats Pill makes it that much more beautiful.”

To mark the release, Kardashian teamed up with comedian Ben Marshall, who plays “Kim’s Pill Assistant” in a campaign clip.

It features a day in the life of the Skims mogul, as her “assistant” Marshall curates the perfect soundtrack for each room she walks in.

This includes the likes of Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and “Pretty Girls Walk” by Big Boss Vette.

Some of the Beats Pill functions include all-day battery life (up to 24 hours), USB-C charging, Amplify Mode by syncing two speakers and iOS and Android compatibility.

Below you can find out more details about the Kim Kardashian x Beats Pill speaker, including release date and where to buy it across the globe.

When does the new Kim Kardashian x Beats collab go on sale?

The latest Kim Kardashian x Beats collab will be released this October. (Beats)

The new Beats Pill from Kim Kardashian will be released worldwide from Friday, 18 October.

It will be available in select Apple stores internationally, while fans in the UK can get their hands on them online via amazon.co.uk and johnlewis.com.

The speakers will be priced at £149.99 / $149.99 and they’ll be available via apple.com outside of the UK.