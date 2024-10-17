Rüfüs Du Sol announce UK and European tour dates

Rüfüs Du Sol have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform a string of shows across Europe in summer 2025 in support of their new album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 24 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.it.

Announcing the tour, the group said: “we’re excited to be back next summer for some special headline shows.”

They’ll head to Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris as part of the tour, with a huge show at London’s Crystal Palace Park on 5 July.

It’ll be in support of their recently released fifth studio album, Inhale / Exhale, which dropped on 11 October.

It marked their first LP in three years and features singles “Music Is Better”, “Lately” and “Break My Love”.

They’ve also confirmed that the North and South American legs of the tour will be announced on 18 October.

While the Australian leg of the tour has been announced for late 2025, as well as sets at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil next year.

Ahead of Rüfüs Du Sol tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 24 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.it.

Can I get Rüfüs Du Sol presale tickets?

Fans can sign up for an exclusive artist presale via the group’s website. This will then take place from 10am local time on Tuesday, 22 October.

Other presales are taking place across the week, with a Live Nation presale happening in the UK from 10am BST on Wednesday, 23 October. This can be accessed by those with a Live Nation account, you can sign in or sign up via livenation.co.uk.