The former chief executive of fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch, and his British romantic partner, have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking and abuse.

Mike Jeffries, who led the brand – particularly popular with teenagers – between 1992 and 2014, and Matthew Smith were arrested on Tuesday morning (22 October) in West Palm Beach, Florida, along with another man, named as Jim Jacobson, who is alleged to have been a “middle man”.

The arrests follow an investigation dating back to last year which alleged that the Jeffries and Smith sexually abused men who hoped to become an A&F models.

According to the BBC, Jeffries is alleged to have abused the men at sex parties at the couple’s homes and in hotel suites around the world, in what is being described as a “highly organised network” of sexual trafficking.

The models claimed they were paid up to $1000 (£770) to attend the parties, given poppers and made to sign non-disclosure agreements. The FBI launched an investigation in the wake of the BBC’s claims.

Brad Edwards, of Edwards Henderson, a law firm representing some of the models, told the BBC: “These arrests are a huge first step towards obtaining justice for the many [alleged] victims who were exploited and abused through this sex-trafficking scheme that operated for many years under the legitimate cover Abercrombie provided.

“The unprecedented reporting of the BBC, coupled with the lawsuit our firm filed detailing the operation, are to credit for these monumental arrests. This was the result of impressive investigative journalism.”