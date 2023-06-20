Andrew Tate has been charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to exploit women.

Tate was arrested in Romania, along with his brother Tristan and two local women, in December. On 31 March he was moved from custody to house arrest while a criminal investigation was carried out into allegations of abuse against seven women.

According to Reuters, Romanian prosecutors have now formally indicted the four accused, and have sent the case for trial. However, it will not start immediately because under Romanian law a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files.

The indictment alleges the four organised a group to commit human trafficking in Romania, as well as other countries including the United Kingdom and United States, BBC News reported.

It states that seven complainants claim they were recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage.

Other charges, including money laundering and trafficking of minors, are still being investigated and could lead to a separate indictment, according to reports.

When the group were originally arrested, prosecutors said they “appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost”.

The group have denied any wrongdoing since their initial arrest.

The BBC quoted a spokesperson for the defendants, saying: “We embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.”

Tate has retweeted various accounts linked to him that have posted about hoping the judge throws the case out.

The social media influencer and former kickboxer grew to notoriety for his misogynist views.

He first entered the public conscience as a contestant in Big Brother in 2016. During his time on the show, it emerged he had made multiple homophobic and racist comments on social media.

He’s since been removed from several social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, for his misogynistic and offensive content towards marginalised groups. However, accounts do occasionally reappear.