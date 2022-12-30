Greta Thunberg mocked Andrew Tate after the misogynist influencer was arrested in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

Tate was arrested shortly after he started a Twitter spat with Thunberg, with her tweet calling out his “small d**k energy” becoming one of the most-liked in the history of the platform.

The former kickboxer was arrested along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian suspects.

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said.

“They would have gained important sums of money.”

After the arrest was announced, many speculated that a video Tate posted as part of his spat with Thunberg may have alerted authorities to his whereabouts – it featured pizza boxes from a local chain. The BBC says this is not believed to be the case.

Thunberg, however, couldn’t resist getting another dig in.

“This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” she wrote.

“In Mortal Kombat, we call this tweet fatality,” one follower responded.

Another joked that the planet can’t “handle anymore burning” of this magnitude.

Tate gained notoriety online for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted and after posts containing homophobic and racial slurs were found on his social media.

The ex-kickboxer was banned from several social media platforms because of his extremely misogynistic views and his offensive content targeting marginalised groups.

He was later reinstated on Twitter and decided to, unprompted, challenge Thunberg by sending her details of his car collection’s “enormous” carbon emissions. Thunberg clapped back, saying he could contact her on “[email protected]”.

Tate responded with an embarrassing two-minute video of him smoking and talking about climate change denial, with the now-infamous pile of pizza boxes on a table in front of him.

It’s speculated the pizza boxes – from a local chain in Romania – in Andrew Tate’s video addressed to Greta Thunberg tipped off police. (Andrew Tate)

Less than a day later, Tate was busted by Romanian police in full tactical gear after they descended on a villa where he was staying alongside his brother Tristan.

In a video of his arrest, a handcuffed Tate can be heard saying the “matrix has attacked me” as he is escorted away by police.

The 36-year-old British-American and his brother Tristan were arrested on Thursday evening and are being detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors in the country said.



He and his brother – who have reportedly been under criminal investigation since April – will be detained for 24 hours.

Prosecutors said six women, who were allegedly sexually exploited by the organised criminal group, have been identified, according to the Guardian.

A rights group called GRETA (Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings) pressured Romania to take action on human traffickers last year.

GRETA urged the eastern European nation to “ensure that human trafficking offences lead to effective and dissuasive sanctions and that victims of trafficking have access to compensation” in a press release from June 2021.

The group highlighted that Romania “remains predominantly a country of origin of victims of trafficking in human beings”.