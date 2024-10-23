Babymetal announce 2025 UK and European tour dates

Babymetal have announced details of a UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The Japanese metal band will headline arenas across Europe in 2025 as part of the tour, alongside special guests Poppy and Bambi Thug.

The tour will begin on 10 May in Brussels and head to the likes of Hamburg, Amsterdam, Berlin, Krakow, Madrid and Paris.

They’ll finish up the run with a huge headline show at London’s O2 Arena on 30 May.

“In 2025, BABYMETAL will enter a new era,” a statement from the Fox God reads. “The METALVERSE will expand and we will travel to a world we have never experienced, with new songs.”

Their fourth studio album, The Other One was released in March 2023 and featured singles “Monochrome” and “Divine Attack (Shingeki)”.

This year they released the standalone track “Ratatata” with German rock band Electric Callboy, with more new music expected ahead of the tour.

Ahead of Babymetal tickets going on sale for their 2025 UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Babymetal tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am BST / 11am CET on 25 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.be

Fans can sign up for a presale code via the group’s website here. This takes place from 10am on 23 October and you’ll be sent details on how to access it.

In the UK a Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am BST on 24 October. This can be accessed via Ticketmaster, you’ll need to sign in or sign up to get presale tickets.