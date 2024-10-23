With the recent love for the Agatha All Along miniseries and the success of Wandavision, fans are begging for a solo Scarlet Witch film starring Elizabeth Olsen – who has truly made the role of Wanda Maximoff her own.

Though a Scarlet Witch solo film is not currently on the Marvel Cinematic Universe slate, that has not stopped the rumour mill pondering the possibilities for mother Elizabeth Olsen’s much-loved character.

Olsen has long portrayed the Scarlet Witch, otherwise known as Wanda Maximoff, a powerful sorceress who manipulates reality with her chaotic powers. She has appeared in several MCU films – Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – as well as the hit Disney+ TV series WandaVision.

The latter saw Scarlet Witch finally take centre stage after being one of the more sidelined Avengers characters, so the potential of a Scarlet Witch-focused movie has captured our attention.

With that in mind, here are all of the rumours floating around the internet about a possible Scarlet Witch film:

A Scarlet Witch film is ‘in development‘

One of the main rumours online is that a Scarlet Witch movie is already in development.

This theory dates back to 2022 when Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige told Variety that he is interested in a solo Scarlet Witch project.

Her last cinematic canon appearance in Multiverse of Madness left her future uncertain as she appeared to have died, leaving Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) alone.

“I don’t know that we saw her under rubble?” Feige said about the scene, revealing she may not be dead after all. “I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

He continued: “There really is so much more to explore. We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.

“I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

Elizabeth Olsen wants to return to the role

This is more fact than rumour, as Elizabeth Olsen has also expressed excitement about the possibility of a solo Scarlet Witch film. She has expressed an interest in returning to the character if the project was right.

She hinted at the potential of the film in the interview with Feige, sharing: “I don’t think any of these characters are ever really gone.”

She added that she’d love to see Scarlet Witch undergo “some sort of redemption.”

Elizabeth Olsen will continue to play Scarlet Witch after ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



•She will go on to have a major role in the Mutant Saga



(Source:@MyTimeToShineH) pic.twitter.com/5wYjmgIzdy — Marvel Updates (@Marvel_Updates_) September 25, 2024

However, she clarified “I really don’t know my future. There’s nothing that has been agreed on.”

In another interview with Dublin radio station FM104, Olsen noted: “It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron.”

She adds: “I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there.”

“So if there’s a good way to use her I’m always happy to come back, however they can make that make sense.”

Will Agatha Harkness be the antagonist?

With many anticipating that a Scarlet Witch film is very likely, questions about the plot – and the possibility of Agatha Harkness being the antagonist – have been pondered.

The Bullet in Time reported that inside sources have said that a confrontation between the two witches is going to be the basis for a Scarlet Witch film plot.

“According to inside sources, the film may feature a showdown between Wanda Maximoff and her former mentor, Agatha Harkness,” the outlet posted on Wednesday (23 October).

The pair are “among the most powerful mystics in the Marvel Universe,” Marvel themselves declare.

The possibility of a high profile clash between Wanda Maximoff and Agatha Harkness is certainly supported by the events of Agatha All Along. The recent show’s plot has fuelled speculation as Agatha formed an alliance with Wanda’s son, Billy Maximoff (also known as Teen, played by Heartstopper’s Joe Locke).

It would make complete sense for the witches’ relationship to take centre stage in the rumoured film, especially considering their opposition has fuelled events in Wandavision and Agatha All Along.

Also, in early episodes of Agatha All Along, it was repeatedly hinted at that Wanda is alive while other characters insist that she is dead. It’s setting up a great foundation for a dramatic return.

When will the Scarlet Witch film be released?

This is where the rumours get even more far-fetched, given that the movie hasn’t even been confirmed as being in development. However, there are some suggestions that a Scarlet Witch film could be released sometime between Avengers 5 (Avengers: Doomsday) and Avengers 6 (Avengers: Secret Wars).

The film is thought to form part of Marvel’s Mutant Saga, the third saga in the MCU’s history.

Yes either between Avengers 5 and 6 or after Secret Wars https://t.co/P8hRQow65B pic.twitter.com/iIoyVhAzDW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 19, 2024

Avengers: Doomsday is due in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars is due in 2027.

This timeline has been suggested by “reliable film leaker” MyTimeToShineHello, who seems to think the film might not hit screens until as late as 2028. So we’ve got a little while to wait – if it ever happens, of course.