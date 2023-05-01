As Elizabeth Olsen’s new HBO series Love & Death hits the small screen, the WandaVision star has shared her hilarious reaction to becoming the internet’s mother.

It’s Elizabeth Olsen’s world and we’re all just living in it right now. After bewitching us with her reality-warping performance in Marvel’s Disney+ series WandaVision, she’s now set to captivate viewers in her latest true crime thriller Love & Death as accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery.

Alongside her stellar screen roles, Olsen sent social media into a tailspin recently after presenting best animated short film at the Oscars with Pedro Pascal.

The Last of Us star was christened the internet’s “cool slutty daddy” back in January after being adopted into the fold by the gays – and it seems as though the daddy discourse isn’t dying down anytime soon after fans crowned Olsen the internet’s mother.

The actor, who has built a devout queer following with scene-stealing roles such as the Scarlet Witch, delighted fans after she was caught on camera holding hands with Pascal at the 95th Academy Awards. But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET), she confessed that she’s a little confused by all the excitement.

Mother #ElizabethOlsen ANDDD father #PedroPascal presenting together ?!?!?! Someone get me some water ima pass out 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/FvBGlMyL34 — ✰ 𝑮𝑹𝑰𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑵 ✰ (@fruitl00p23) March 13, 2023

Speaking to ET during the premiere of Love & Death about what she thinks of being one half of the parenting duo, Olsen called the title “very odd and funny”, although she noted that she was “happy to be up there standing with him”.

The Emmy-nominated star went on to explain that she was baffled as to why she had been heralded the internet’s mother alongside the likes of perennial gay icon Sarah Paulson and Buffy legend Sarah Michelle Gellar, and had to ask her friends to explain it to her.

“I think it’s very odd,” she continued. “My friends have tried to explain to me that it’s, like, a good thing? I don’t know. Like, mothers are great, I guess, but I don’t know.

“It makes me feel old because I think the people that are saying it must be young? Like, I’m not sure how I feel about it.”

Although Olsen may still be wrapping her head around the conversation, she did confirm that she’d love to work with Pascal at some point, so there’s hope yet that mother and daddy will be reunited in the future.

“I would love to work with Pedro,” she added. “We’ve been friends for a long time.”

For now, at least, fans can get their Olsen fix in Love & Death, based on the notorious 80s true crime scandal about a two-year long affair between Texan housewife Candy (Olsen) and Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons), the husband of her best friend Betty, which spiralled violently out of control when she was found hacked to death.

Judging by the excited fan reactions on social media, people are more than ready for mother to take up the mantle again – and we couldn’t agree more.

We need to come up with a word stronger than MOTHER for Elizabeth Olsen! pic.twitter.com/nz2yx7AgsM — Ari ᱬ (@Aris_Multiverse) April 26, 2023

The eyes! The hair! The face! Just Elizabeth Olsen in general! Mother! pic.twitter.com/KThj45aspj — Cayleigh (@cay_sherwood) April 26, 2023

The mother that birthed me, loves me, protects me, cherishes me, protects me, and shows me what it truly means to be a bad ass bitch… Elizabeth Olsen’s The Scarlet Witch🥹 https://t.co/gs63mviRGK pic.twitter.com/Sj6nCShkxk — Goldfish❤️‍🔥 (@TheScarletGold1) April 25, 2023

serving mother nonstop must be exhausting for elizabeth olsen — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 26, 2023

Love & Death is now streaming on HBO Max.