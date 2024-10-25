After weeks of sickening challenges and jaw-dropping runways from 12 gagworthy global glamazons, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars has finally crowned a winner, baby.

With a top four comprised of RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Alyssa Edwards, Drag Race UK‘s Kitty Scott-Claus, Drag Race Down Under‘s Kween Kong and Drag Race Italia‘s Nehellenia, it was always going to be a close-run finale.

Heading into the finale, each sickening queen has at least one win, and though Alyssa and Nehellenia never lipsynced, Kween and Kitty led the pack with three each.

To select the first ever Global All Stars winner, our c*nty quartet are tasked with a classic Rumix challenge to a new song, “Dance, Like The World Is Watching”.

As ever, the queens have to write and record their original verses to the Leland-produced song, execute choreography with Jamal Sims and have a TicTac chit chat with Ru and Michelle. It’s a good, old fashioned finale!

No matter what happens during tomorrow’s finale, I want a Season 2 #GlobalAllStars pic.twitter.com/9BedodYSQK — belakboy (@itsbelakboy) October 24, 2024

You may like to watch

The TicTac lunches fly by; Kitty gives Michelle Visage the finger, Nehellenia cries and is told that we’ve all fallen in love with her, Kween brings gifts from her heritage and Alyssa Edwards – over 10 years since season five – gets emotional over her Drag Race journey.

Choreo-wise, the girls all bring their own steps to the stage, which means Alyssa turns the Main Stage into Beyond Belief Dance Studio.

As the top four get ready for their last ever maxi challenge, the eliminated girls return again, to have one last kiki and it gets very emotional – with the chopped queens throwing their weight behind Nelly, in particular.

There’s another runway with category ‘Best Drag On Earth’ featuring all 12 queens, and we won’t get into it, but it’s a spectacular runway.

After the fun little music video, again featuring the Pit Crew in tiny underwear (there is a god), a Miss Congeniality (the Miss Global Peacemaker) award is given to Soa de Muse – who also won last week’s lip sync smackdown.

nehellenia serving the best look of the episode…AGAIN…are we surprised? nope! #globalallstars pic.twitter.com/fLT1S4DNhD — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) October 25, 2024

Then, Ru gives us one last gag; Alyssa, Kitty, Kween and Nehellenia are told that they will all lip-sync for the crown!

The queens individually lip sync their padded asses off to “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, and the winner of the first ever Global All Stars is… Alyssa Edwards.

“Always and forever, Alyssa Edwards,” she said after her win – with a tongue pop that sounds $200k richer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.