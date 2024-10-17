Who should win RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars?

Who should win the first ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars? We break down the queens’ challenge wins, track records, social numbers and arcs ahead of the reunion and finale.

The climax of the first ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars is set to air in just over a week’s time, following a lip-sync smackdown reunion for our eight eliminated global glamazons. After that, our remaining quartet will finally find out who will fill the first ever spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and take home $200,000.

Drag Race UK‘s Kitty Scott-Claus, Drag Race Down Under‘s Kween Kong, Drag Race Italia‘s Nehellenia and of course, RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars 2 alumna Alyssa Edwards have all made the final with varying numbers of challenge wins, shade thrown and even lip-syncs.

So who should win? Here’s a breakdown of each queen’s challenge win count, placement track record, social media numbers and support, and storyline from RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars – but mark our words when we say it’s anyone’s crown.

Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars 2)

She’s back, back, back, back, back again – and Ms. Alyssa Edwards did not disappoint, with an upgraded runway package, not a back roll in sight, and once again, oodles of charisma.

Alyssa won the season’s first episode in a tongue-pop-tastic Talent Show, and then the branding challenge a mere nine weeks later – but in that gap, never fell below ‘safe’ and is one of two of the final four to have not lip-synced for her life this season.

Alyssa’s Global All Stars storyline has been a bit of a weird one: she’s been the mother of the group (no, that’s not an age joke), but after joint winning week one with Kween Kong, didn’t snatch another challenge victory until her final competitive episode. Alyssa was unexpectedly safe a lot.

When it comes to the fans, our flagship franchise star, perhaps unsurprisingly, has an army of fans behind her. Alyssa’s got a cheeky two million – yes, two million – Instagram followers, all of whom are arguing for a Drag Race crown to finally go to the Edwards dynasty.

Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK)

Kitty Scott-Claus, and Kitty’s got money, Darren. Our Drag Race UK diva, who made the final three of the British spin-off’s third season, has followed in the footsteps of Tia Kofi and The Vivienne by actually snatching a cash prize or two – with the big one still up for grabs.

Kitty has the joint-most wins this season, tied with Kween: she was crowned for the Girl Group challenge, as well as the Snatch Game and a final joint win (again, with Kween) for the season’s Roast. She did, however, lip-sync after a simplistic makeover challenge, sending the season’s assassin, Vanity Vain, packing.

Storyline-wise, Kitty has been, shall we say, a little bit ‘arsher than she was on her original season, giving Nehellenia a piece of her mind in a distinctly British fashion that might not have translated all too well with fans. She’s also been pretty cock-sure – but some would say rightfully so.

Ar Kitty has 149,000 Insta followers – the second highest out of our top four – but hasn’t exactly endeared herself to a lot of fans throughout the season. Still, as a UK-based media outlet, it’s coming home.

Kween Kong (Drag Race Down Under)

Drag Race Down Under season two finalist Kween Kong has made the final of Global All Stars after becoming a firm fan favourite on her first time round – and she’s another strong contender for the crown.

The Pacifica royalty has the joint-most wins this season, tied with Kitty: the diva had her week one joint win with Alyssa, then for an acting challenge, and then, again with Kitty, the double win for the Roast. She had to lip-sync in the final competitive episode of the season after a branding challenge, but has consistently performed well.

Through the season, Kween has been, how should we say it, outspoken – so much so that she even issued an apology to Nehellenia following a particularly uncomfortable Untucked segment, but then later warned her co-star to “stop with the exaggerated stories”. It’s not been a villain edit, by any means, but we’d struggle to imagine Kween racking up votes for Miss Congeniality.

Kween has 137,000 Instagram followers, and the support of Australia and New Zealand behind her.

Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia)

The only girl originally from a non-RuPaul judged franchise to make the final four is Drag Race Italia‘s Nehellenia – and she’s done Italy proud with her Global All Stars performance.

Though she only has one challenge win for the season’s makeover episode, her performance has been consistantly exceptional, never placing below safe. Fun fact: that makes her the only queen to achieve that particular feat on two separate seasons.

Nehellenia has undeniably been the underdog of the season. Many fans think she should have won more challenges than she did (with the Girl Group, Snatch Game and Roast being standouts), and it hasn’t gone unnoticed that the Italian diva has been the recipient of more than her fair amount of shade this season from her fellow competitors.

She has the least amount of Insta followers, which makes sense coming from a less globally-watched season, but if there’s one thing RuPaul loves, it’s an underdog.

The final of Global All Stars will air on 25 October.

Before that (18 October) the eight eliminated queens – Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Miranda Lebrão, Soa de Muse (Drag Race France), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Gala Varo (Drag Race México), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany) and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sveridge) – will return for a lip-sync smackdown of international importance.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.