Thai actors Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat and Tul Pakorn Thanasrivanitchai announced their engagement during a press conference, following Thailand’s legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Model, musician and actor Mew gave fans far more than they expected during the press conference marking the release of his latest single, “Absence”, when he called for his boyfriend Tul to join him on stage and told everyone: “Like I said, the purpose of this song is for the person who has come to fulfil my empty heart.

“Before I started making the song, I had a talk with the songwriter. And my brief was ‘I want a song that I will use for my marriage proposal’.”

He then went down on one knee and popped the question.

An emotional Tul responded: “Never thought it would come this fast, but I once thought: if it happens, I will kneel down and propose back… we still haven’t informed my mum.”

Comments under the posts capturing the moment included one person calling them the “hottest couple of Thailand”, while another fan said: “I’m so happy they both finally found their forever.”

Thailand become the first country in southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, last month.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the bill legalising same-sex marriage after it was approved in Thailand’s senate in June. The law will come into effect on 22 January.

The legislation will also allow LGBTQ+ couples to adopt, as well as giving them equal access to marital tax savings, rights to property, and the ability to decide medical treatment if their partner is incapacitated.

