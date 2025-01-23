Over a thousand LGBTQ+ couples are expected to tie the knot today in Thailand, as same-sex marriage is now officially legal in the country. It marks a momentous day for queer rights in the country, as it becomes one of the few countries in Asia to cement equal marriage.

Last June, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise equal marriage. The law now describes a marriage as one between two individuals, rather than a man and a woman. It now allows LGBTQ+ couples to adopt and have equal access to marital tax savings, rights to property and the ability to decide medical treatment when their partner is incapacitated.

Bangkok Pride expects that 1,448 LGBTQ+ couples will officially register their marriage unions today (23 January). Not only would the number break the previous record for the largest LGBTQ+ marriage registration in Brazil in 2014, but is also representative of section 1448 of the Thai Civil and Commercial Code, which previously stated that “marriage can only take place between a man and a woman”.

Hundreds of couples are tying the knot in Bangkok, the country’s capital, today. (MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

As per the BBC, over 300 LGBTQ+ couples in Bangkok alone are set to register their unions today. Around 180 couples have opted to register their nuptials in a Bangkok Pride event at the Siam Paragon shopping centre in the city.

Other couples in the city will register in one of 50 district offices. Bang Rak (the District of Love) and Bang Sue (the District of Honesty) are popular options to register at, while Bang Chak (the District of Goodbyes) and Bang Phlat (the District of Separation) are less favourable, for obvious reasons.

Boys Love actors Apiwat Apiwatsayree and Sappanyoo Panatkool are one of the couples who registered their union today. They opted to hold an unofficial ceremony two weeks ago, and “did the legal bit” after same-sex marriage was made official in Thailand.

“First day of equal marriage in Thailand,” Panatkool wrote on Instagram in celebration of the occasion. “We are now official and legal Husband and Husband.”

Former Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who spoke out in support of the queer community during his tenure, has shared his congratulations. He said on X: “Equal marriage has truly become possible with the power of all”.