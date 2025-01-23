Restaurant in Thailand offers free meals to ‘married gays’ as country celebrates equal marriage

A restaurant in Thailand is offering free meals to “married gays” as the country celebrates its first same-sex weddings under new equal marriage legislation.

More than 1,000 LGBTQ+ couples were expected to get married on Thursday (23 January) after Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

Yammi, a PR specialist, highlighted the restaurant’s promotion by writing on X/Twitter: “All married gays get to eat for free.” The offer lasts until the end of the month.

My Thai friend just sent me this restaurant’s promotional poster! All married gays get to eat for free 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4P7NG5mlvU — yammi (@sighyam) January 23, 2025

“Thailand is currently hosting a parade to congratulate newlywed LGBTQ+ couples who registered their marriage today,” Yammi said, linking to a video featuring queer couples in their wedding outfits.

Same-sex marriage is only the beginning for LGBTQ+ rights in the country, he added, with activists pushing for “a law that would allow individuals to legally change their gender on official documents, enabling them to update their pronouns accordingly.”

Thailand is currently hosting a parade to congratulate newly wed LGBTQ+ couples who registered their marriage today 🌈 pic.twitter.com/B4PhqoyfBu — yammi (@sighyam) January 23, 2025

Among those getting married were gay actors Apiwat Apiwatsayree and Sappanyoo Panatkool. The couple held an unofficial ceremony two weeks ago, later adding “the legal bit.”

Panatkool wrote on Instagram: “Finally, love wins! Today is a historical and remarkable day that we are finally allowed to love, be loved and to build our own family in our own way.”

Social media users have shared stories of other couples finally tying the knot after years in committed relationships.

“A beloved lesbian couple, locally cherished as ‘Grandpa Kan’ and ‘Grandma Tuk’ have come to register their marriage after more than 30 years together,” Yammi wrote.

A beloved lesbian couple, locally cherished as ‘Grandpa Kan’ and ‘Grandma Tuk’ have come to register their marriage after more than 30 years of being together. 🩵 https://t.co/s0NIthJDSH — yammi (@sighyam) January 23, 2025

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who supported the queer community while in power, wrote on X: “Today, 23rd January 2025, is another significant day and is very close to the hearts of many Thais. Equal marriage has truly become possible. From now on, there will no longer be a ‘man’ and a ‘woman’, but ‘individual’ and ‘individual’ who are equal ‘spouses’.

“I congratulate you wholeheartedly on your love.”

Taiwan was the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, in 2019, with Nepal following suit four years later.

