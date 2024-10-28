Roskilde Festival announces dates and ticket details for 2025

Roskilde Festival has announced details about its 2025 edition including tickets and lineup info.

It’s been confirmed that the Danish music festival will return between 28 June and 5 July.

They’ve also revealed that the first wave of artists on next year’s lineup will drop on 31 October.

Plus, the festival said: “As something new we are testing 2-day tickets for RF25 – in addition to our existing ticket types.”

This means fans can get their hands on two-day passes alongside day ticket and weekend ticket options.

You may like to watch

The festival takes place across eight days, with more than 170 acts performing during the event.

This summer saw headline sets from Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and SZA while the likes of Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, Jungle, Jessie Ware, Skrillex, The Last Dinner Party and Tyla also appeared on the lineup.

Previous years have seen the likes of Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Queens of the Stone Age, Blur and The Cure perform at the event.

Below you can fin out everything we know so far about the 2025 edition of Roskilde Festival including ticket on-sale dates and times.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I get Roskilde Festival 2025 tickets?

Tickets for the festival will be released from 31 October via Ticketmaster.

You’ll be able to purchase full weekend tickets as well as day tickets when the lineup is announced.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be price at the following for 2025:

Day ticket – 1,300 DKK (Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday)

Two day ticket – 2,070 DKK (mix and match your preferred days)

Weekend ticket – 2,520.00 DKK (full eight days)

What’s the lineup for 2025?

The first wave of artists are being announced on Thursday, 31 October.

We’ll update this article with all the latest Roskilde Festival lineup news.