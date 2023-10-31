Roskilde Festival 2024 announces first acts on its lineup

Roskilde Festival has announced the first artists on its lineup for 2024.

The Danish festival will return between 29 June and 6 July with more than 170 music acts.

Tickets for the festival – including weekend and day tickets – are now available from Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that Kali Uchis and PH Harvey will be among the headliners at the 2024 edition of the festival.

They’re joined by Romy, Trueno, The Armed and Blondehsell as part of the first wave of acts announced.

Romy features on the Roskilde Festival 2024 lineup. (ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images)

Festival organisers said: “We have a long-running history of being a progressive festival with an international perspective, and we consistently push ourselves to further that purpose.

“We aim to inspire every single one of our 130,000 festival participants with a diverse lineup characterized by artistic curiosity and groundbreaking headliners presented in a unique festival setting.”

Alongside music, the festival will also present a vast lineup of “interdisciplinary art and activism through talks, workshops and performances”.

Last year’s festival saw performances from Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Blur and many others.

More headliners and acts are expected to be announced in the coming months as well as its full schedule.

You can check out the lineup so far and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

You can get day tickets for Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday at DKK 1,230.00 (approx. €160) each or a full weekend festival ticket at DKK 2,430.00 (approx. €320) each.

What’s the Roskilde Festival 2024 lineup?

The first list of names for the 2024 Roskilde lineup so far include:

Kali Uchis / Gilli / PJ Harvey / Blondshell / Heilung / Marina Sena / Omah Lay / Romy / Tainy / Trueno / The Armed / Ivan$ito / Kind Mod Kind / Liv.e / Mandy, Indiana / Violent Magic Orchestra