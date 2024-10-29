Has Billie Eilish been cast in the MCU as Rogue? Here’s what we know

An online rumour that Billie Eilish has been cast as the mutant Rogue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has picked up steam – but is it true?

With the super-queer Agatha All Along coming to an end, attention is turning to who might play the new live-action versions of everyone’s favourite band of misfits in the MCU – the X-Men.

While a reprisal of classic Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, and Kelsey Grammer’s Beast popped up in The Marvels (2023), both of these characters were in an alternate universe to the classic MCU – meaning Deadpool & Wolverine was the first time mutants were formally welcomed to the fold.

With the end of Agatha All Along, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is midway through its Phase Five, with only two more films left to release (Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts*).

After that (and some more television series), we’re officially into MCU Phase Six, which currently consists of the MCU’s Fantastic Four, two Avengers films and a Spider-Man sequel.

A confirmed MCU X-Men film was in the early stages of development in 2023 (via Deadline), though there’s no way to predict when it’ll be release, whether it’ll be in the MCU Phase Six, or who will star.

And that’s where we come to one of X’s more prolific rumours of recent days – namely, that “Lunch” and “Guess” singer Billie Eilish has entered the MCU as one of the most beloved mutants of all.

According to account @Marvelnewszz, that is indeed the case, with the post ‘confirming’ that “Billie Eilish has been reportedly cast as Rogue… in an upcoming MCU project.” The post has 4.9 million views on X’s ‘Impressions’ system.

'Billie Eilish' has been reportedly cast as Rogue,



the complex and powerful mutant, in an upcoming MCU project pic.twitter.com/luhK8yifWG — Marvel News (@Marvelnewszz) October 27, 2024

The post has since had a Community Note added, which reads: “There are no sources that confirm this rumor. The X-Men reboot from Marvel Studios … entered early development in 2023 and would not be in the casting stage.”

Long story short, it’s unlikely that LGBTQ+ icon Billie Eilish would have been cast as Rogue, who has thus far been portrayed in live action projects by Anna Paquin.

Further Marvel account @marvel_updat3s separately reported that the studio was allegedly “interested in Billie Eilish for a big role,” citing DanielRPK – a popular industry ‘insider’ known for plot and casting leaks – as their source.

Marvel Studios is reportedly interested in Billie Eilish for a big role.



Via: DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/ACH0M426jI — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) October 26, 2024

PinkNews has not been able to verify the claim, with a post on DanielRPK’s X account linking to his Patreon teasing “Billie Eilish news in the link.”

So has Billie Eilish been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Rogue? The short answer is… not officially.

The longer answer is that while there’s a distinct lack of information supporting the claim, nothing’s impossible – but we wouldn’t hold out on the singer dying a streak of her hair white any time soon.

Rogue recently appeared in critic and fan-favourite animated revival X-Men ’97, a continued of the beloved ’90s show X-Men: The Animated Series .

