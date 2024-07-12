The first review of Deadpool & Wolverine following a sneak peek in London has hailed the threequel as the boost that the floundering Marvel Cinematic Universe needs.

Set to star Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as everyone’s favourite angry mammal, Deadpool & Wolverine will see the pair go up against Emma Corrin’s villain, Cassandra Nova – but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe a shadow of its former glory, uniting the pair with the exisiting MCU has never been more important.

Luckily, according to first reactions from a sneak peek of the film, it seems that the film is heading in the right direction for an MCU-naissance, with one review in particular claiming the film with ‘reignite’ it.

IGN‘s Matt Purslow has branded the 35-minute long segment of the film shown, “funny, crass and violent as you’d expect of a Deadpool project,” before adding that the 34th film in the MCU carries a “weightier sense of purpose” and that “the journey to reclaiming the MCU’s former glory starts here.”

The review also calls “the convergence of the Fox and MCU universes” – brought about by the Disney and Fox merger – “genuinely satisfying”.

Other highlights from the Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peak reportedly include “some great deep cuts that will have comic readers punching the air. One in particular is something fans have been waiting years… no, decades to see on screen.”

You can read the full IGN reaction here.

Deadpool & Wolverine is due to open in cinemas on 25 July.