Tyler, the Creator announces extra dates on his Chromakopia World Tour.

Tyler, the Creator has announced extra dates on his world tour following a huge demand for tickets.

The artist has extended his Chromakopia World Tour in a number of cities after fans snapped up tickets during presales.

The rapper will now headline six nights in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, with extra shows on 15, 18 and 21 February.

Other extra shows for North America include second nights in Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, Boston, New York and Toronto.

Fans in Europe also have newly added shows, with a second night at Accor Arena in Paris on 28 April and Dublin’s 3Arena on 25 May.

Finally, the rapper has confirmed more shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, which will take place next August.

It’ll be in support of his recently release seventh studio album, Chromakopia, which was released this week.

Following its release the album became the biggest hip hop album debut on Spotify in 2024, earning more than 85 million streams in its first day.

Ahead of Tyler, the Creator tickets going on sale for his tour – including the extra dates – you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 1 November via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

For Europe and Australia tickets, you can check your local listing below.

A number of presales are taking place across the week, and you can find out more in our PinkNews guide.

This is the full schedule, so far, for the Chromakopia World Tour.

The cities with extra dates added have been highlighted in bold: