Self-proclaimed misogynist and extreme right-wing influencer Andrew Tate should probably have stopped to think for a moment before he wrote a tweet targeting Elon Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

After all, Wilson has a history of not holding back and eviscerating her critics with perfectly-worded takedowns on social media – most notably her own father.

In a July 2024 interview, Musk told right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson that his daughter Vivian – who no longer speaks to him – had been “killed [by the] woke mind virus”.

Misgendering her throughout the interview, the X/Twitter and Tesla boss said: “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys… I was told [Vivian] might commit suicide. It’s incredibly evil… the people promoting this should go to prison.”

Vivian Wilson (R) absolutely did not hold back when calling out her “absent” father Elon Musk (L) on Threads in July for deadnaming and misgendering her (Getty/Threads)

Wilson didn’t hold back when it came to her reply. She published a series of posts on X’s rival platform Threads, which is owned by Meta, writing: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead”, and “I look pretty good for a dead b**ch.”

She also accused Musk of being “desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f**king grass.”

You may like to watch

This brings us neatly onto the topic of Andrew Tate, who is very popular with degenerate red-pilled incels.

The misogynistic influencer built his platform by making racist, homophobic, and sexist comments. He’s currently facing charges of human trafficking and sexual violence in Romania – he denies all of the charges against him.

On 30 October, Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his badly-spelled “thoughts” about Wilson, misgendering her in the process.

“Untill Elon Musks son stops pretending he’s a girl and puts some rockets into space he should speak to his father with some respect. He has catching up to do before he’s allowed an opinion,” he wrote.

Untill Elon Musks son stops pretending he’s a girl and puts some rockets into space he should speak to his father with some respect.



He has catching up to do before he’s allowed an opinion. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 30, 2024

You could almost hear Wilson crack her knuckles and roll up her sleeves as she took to Threads to formulate a suitably scathing and witty reply.

Her response read: “Hi Andrew, I’m busy at the moment because I have a life rather than being on house arrest in Romania for s3x crimes. However, I’m feeling gracious so I’ll do you a favor and make sure to take some time out of my schedule to publicly humiliate you later and give you the attention you desperately crave as your relevance continues to decline. Don’t you worry your closeted little head about that.”

The closeted comment might be a reference to the recent speculation about Andrew Tate’s sexuality after a fake photoshopped tweet went viral that read: “Every true alpha male should have at least a few men in his inner circle [who] will provide him physical release (hand or mouth only) so he doesn’t feel compelled to get distracted by a woman. This is the only way that society can defeat the LGBTQ+ agenda worldwide.”

It wasn’t real, of course, but many of Tate’s followers thought it was and sent him homophobic abuse.

Wilson wasn’t finished, however. In a follow up post on Threads, she wrote: “In the meantime I’m sure you’ll make yourself busy by continuing to scam your audience of pre-teens who think you’re god.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson – 1, Andrew Tate – 0.







