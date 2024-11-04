Jason Kelce smashes man’s phone for using homophobic slur, then uses it himself

A video showing Jason Kelce smashing the phone of a man who after he called his brother Travis a homophobic slur, only for Kelce to then use it himself, is doing the rounds on social media.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star was seen on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday (2 November), which was previewing the game between Penn State and Ohio State University.

In the footage, fans can be heard trying to get his attention, with one supporter heckling him by saying: “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?”

In response, Kelce grabbed the man’s phone and threw it on the floor, and asking: “Who’s the f****t now?”

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, started dating pop legend Swift last year and their relationship quickly became headline news, especially after the singer started going to games and watched on as he won his third Super Bowl.

The Daily Mail citied a source saying: “Taylor and Travis were both really shocked by this, considering Jason is one of the nicest guys in the world.”

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas praised Jason, writing on X/Twitter: “I appreciate Jason Kelce standing up for his family.”

More widely on social media, others have shared their support too.

One person wrote that they were: “Team Jason Kelce,” while another said: “My thoughts on Jason Kelce smashing that dude’s phone for calling his brother a homophobic slur: very funny. 10/10.”

Someone else asked: “Not the point, but does the guy who called him a “f*ggot” for dating a woman even know what that word means? These idiots can’t even sling a moronic slur correctly.”

Others, however, took issue with the fact that Jason also used the word. One said: “And people are like, that’s how you respond to a slur. Like really? Is it really?”

Another proclaimed: “There’s no way this discourse would be a thing if a different slur was used.”

But there were also more-unexpected reactions. “Seeing Jason Kelce smash someone’s phone and say: ‘Who’s the faggot now’, has unlocked a kind of horny in me I didn’t know existed,” said one X user. A second asked: “Who knew a phone smash could be so hot?”

A third wrote: “I’ve never been more attracted to him than I am right now.”

