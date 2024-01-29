Fans have dubbed the NFL final “The Swiftie Bowl” after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a field kiss moment when his team won at the AFC Championship Game.

On 28 January, Kelce and the rest of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates won against the Baltimore Ravens on their playing field at the M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, landing the Chiefs a spot in the Super Bowl.

Following their big 17-10 win against the Ravens, the couple of the moment were spotted kissing on the field. Of course, fans of the pair couldn’t let the moment slide — and it soon went viral online.

One social media user, @EntireGoat, shared the singer’s Time Person of the Year magazine cover, captioning the image: “See You at the SwiftieBowl!” Meanwhile, others have congratulated the Cruel Summer hitmaker alongside the Chiefs.

The pair shared a kiss on the football field following the Chief’s win. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Congratulations Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift on another amazing win,” wrote one fan, while another echoed: “CONGRATULATIONS to the Kansas City Chiefs, and MAGA-triggering Taylor Swift, they will be heading to the Super Bowl!”

“Congrats to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs on their record-breaking win today!”, said another fan.

The upcoming annual championship game sees the best of the best battling it out on the football field – as well as an impressive half-time performance from none other than Usher in 2024. Previous headliners include Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Lady Gaga.

The pair have served us plenty of adorable moments this football season, with Swift often supporting her other half from the stadium suite. On 21 January, Kelce celebrated his touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bills game with a heart hands gesture, and Swifties couldn’t cope.

After scoring the touchdown, the American football tight end formed the gesture, throwing it up in the direction of Swift, who was seated in the Highmark Stadium alongside his family. Fans of the singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement at the Swiftie moment, saying that it’s their “Roman empire”.

We can’t wait for more Traylor/Tayvis moments at the Super Bowl, which is set to take place on 11 February.