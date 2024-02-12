The Super Bowl 2024 has kicked off, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have it out in the National Football League Championship game.

But a new fanbase has tuned in – namely Swifties – having already dubbed the NFL final “The Swftie Bowl“. Of course, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is taking part in the game at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Swift has already hit up the event on 11 February, having travelled 5,700 miles from The Eras Tour in Tokyo to Las Vegas to witness the Chiefs and support her boyfriend in real-time.

The pair have served us plenty of adorable moments this football season, with Swift often supporting her other half from the stadium suite. On 21 January, Kelce celebrated his touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bills game with a heart hands gesture, and Swifties couldn’t cope.

The four-time Grammys Album of the Year winner brought along her girl squad for the all-important final, with rapper Ice Spice and actor Blake Lively joining her in the reportedly $2.5 million suite at the stadium.

Ice Spice joined her in the suite. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ice Spice also brought along her music producer RIOTUSA as her plus-one, while Swift also took along her friend and longtime stylist, Ashley Avignone. The singer was also spotted holding hands with Lana Del Rey, who was also in attendance in the seats below Swift’s.

Swift’s mum and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift, were also there in support of Kelce and her brother Austin.

Kelce’s mother and father, Donna and Ed, also have seats in the box, as well as his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie.

She shared a sweet moment with Lana Del Rey, too. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not just Swift’s fanbase embracing her arrival, as a viral video showed a crowd of Chiefs’ supporters jamming out to Love Story, her 2008 breakout track.

The game today will also see an impressive half-time performance from none other than Usher. Previous headliners include Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Lady Gaga.

We can’t wait for more Traylor/Tayvis moments at the Super Bowl today.