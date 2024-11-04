Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has announced his engagement to a fellow prison inmate.

Joe Exotic, who is gay, is serving a 21-year jail sentence after being convicted on numerous charges in 2019, including conspiracy to commit murder, having tried to hire hit men to kill bisexual wildlife activist Carole Baskin.

He has always denied the accusations, and his lawyers said he was not being serious after he was caught in an FBI sting.

He was previously married to Dillon Passage, who filed for divorce in March 2021, having already announced that the two had split up following Exotic’s imprisonment. The divorce was finalised in January 2023.

But now, Exotic, who announced his presidential bid in May, having shared a transphobia-riddled campaign on social media in 2023, has found love again.

You may like to watch

Exotic took to X/Twitter on Tuesday (29 October) to share a photo of him and new fiancé, 33-year-old Jorge Marquez, who is from Mexico.

Sixty-one-year-old Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, admitted that a wedding might prove difficult for the pair. “Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we [will] be leaving American when we both get out” he wrote. “Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

He shot to fame in the Netflix documentary which followed the rivalry between his zoo and a big-cat sanctuary run by Baskin. In 2021, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but is now in remission.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.