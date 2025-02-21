‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic releases new ‘powerful lovemaking’ song from prison

The Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, has released a brand new song from behind bars, which he has called “the most powerful lovemaking song ever written.”

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after being found guilty of several crimes related to a murder-for-hire plot against wildlife activist Carol Baskin, in addition to numerous violations of the Endangered Species Act.

As revealed in Netflix documentary Tiger King, Exotic was accused of hiring hitmen to kill animal activist and fellow tiger lover Carole Baskin.

The documentary also explored the underworld of big cat breeding in the US, focusing on Exotic and Baskin’s various exploits when it came to owning tigers and other exotic animals.

The new song, titled “I Have Dreamed of You”, was released on Valentine’s Day and is available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

In fact, the official YouTube video for the song features Exotic and his fiancé and fellow inmate, Jorge Marquez Flores, who is thought to be the inspiration behind the love song.

Flores is serving time for immigration-related offences and the pair have been engaged since at least October 2024, when Exotic revealed that he had submitted an application to the federal prison to wed his fellow inmate.

Joe Exotic also posted the new song on his verified Facebook page, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a cowboy hat and what appears to be a ripped white tank top, where it was received somewhat positively by many of his fans.

Many people wrote “Free Joe Exotic” in the comments underneath the posts, with some even urging President Donald Trump to use his discretion in pardoning him.

Another said they would be adding the song to their “love making mix” though it was unclear whether this was sarcasm or not.

A third said: “I have played this for my man every day since the release! Thanks Joe Exotic.”

“This is just Kid Rock for gay people,” one person said, but it wasn’t immediately apparent whether this was a compliment or an insult.