Kentucky elects an out LGBTQ+ woman to state senator for the first time
Kentucky has its first-ever out LGBTQ+ woman state senator.
On Tuesday (5 November), Keturah Herron made history as the first LGBTQ+ woman, and person of colour, to win a seat in the Kentucky state senate. She became the first out LGBTQ+ member of the state House of Representatives in 2022.
“I am very humbled to continue to work for all Kentuckians as I move to the senate,” the new senator said.
“We know this work is very hard and we are at a pivotal time in our nation. I will continue to speak the truths for our people, build coalitions and find others to run for office as well. I will do it with courage, boldness and confidence even when the days are dark.”
Janelle Perez, the executive director of lesbian political action group LPAC, which endorsed Herron, said: “In the South, Kentucky has fought to be an oasis for LGBTQ+ people, and we have Keturah Herron to thank for that.
“Keturah has been a champion for racial justice, gun safety and LGBTQ+ equality and we are fortunate to have her as a leader for Kentucky. We are thrilled to see [her] move up to the state senate, where we know [she] will continue to advocate for our community.”
You may like to watch
Herron’s website says: “She was raised by a single mom in Kentucky and is a proud product of our public schools.” Last month, she was awarded the 2024 Tammy Baldwin breakthrough award by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute.
Her success, having run unopposed for the seat, comes as Republican Donald Trump declared victory in the US presidential election, telling his supporters that his administration will bring a “golden age” to America and “help our country heal”.
Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.
How did this story make you feel?