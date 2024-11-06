Kentucky has its first-ever out LGBTQ+ woman state senator.

On Tuesday (5 November), Keturah Herron made history as the first LGBTQ+ woman, and person of colour, to win a seat in the Kentucky state senate. She became the first out LGBTQ+ member of the state House of Representatives in 2022.

“I am very humbled to continue to work for all Kentuckians as I move to the senate,” the new senator said.

“We know this work is very hard and we are at a pivotal time in our nation. I will continue to speak the truths for our people, build coalitions and find others to run for office as well. I will do it with courage, boldness and confidence even when the days are dark.”

Janelle Perez, the executive director of lesbian political action group LPAC, which endorsed Herron, said: “In the South, Kentucky has fought to be an oasis for LGBTQ+ people, and we have Keturah Herron to thank for that.

“Keturah has been a champion for racial justice, gun safety and LGBTQ+ equality and we are fortunate to have her as a leader for Kentucky. We are thrilled to see [her] move up to the state senate, where we know [she] will continue to advocate for our community.”

Herron’s website says: “She was raised by a single mom in Kentucky and is a proud product of our public schools.” Last month, she was awarded the 2024 Tammy Baldwin breakthrough award by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute.

Her success, having run unopposed for the seat, comes as Republican Donald Trump declared victory in the US presidential election, telling his supporters that his administration will bring a “golden age” to America and “help our country heal”.

