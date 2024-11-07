RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist and fan favourite Tayce has taken Asda’s Christmas advert by storm, making herstory – there’s gnome doubt about it.

The nights are drawing in, and the inevitable landslide of Christmas ads is beginning, and Asda has already made history by featuring Drag Race UK season two star Tayce as the first drag queen to appear in a festive advert for a major supermarket.

And, it’s fair to say, Tayce has stolen the show.

The advert features two staff at an Asda supermarket get ready for Christmas – helped by an army of eclectic and hilarious gnomes.

There’s Indiana Gnome, a chef gnome, a Mrs Clause gnome a chef gnome and of course, Tayce’s fabulous in-drag gnome, who helps to set up the display of a sparkly sequin dress, saying: “Oh, that’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Drag Race UK’s Tayce has stolen the show in ASDA’s new Christmas advert (BBC/ Asda)

Social media has erupted with love for the Welsh star‘s appearance; “Who was gonna tell me that tayce voice acted for a drag queen gnome in an Asda christmas advert?” one wrote.

Drag Race UK sister Just May joked that this was “the best drag [Tayce’s] has ever done,” and someone even commented under Tayce’s post: “YAAAAsda”.

Tayce’s manager, Dylan Davey, has given a statement to the Mirror, emphasising the importance of queer representation and a “major shift in advertising”.

“ASDA’s decision to feature Tayce in its new Christmas campaign reflects a major shift in advertising. It clearly signals the rising mainstream popularity of drag culture,” he explained.

“With inclusivity now a top value for brands, this is a statement-making choice that points toward a broader acceptance of drag as an art form beloved by the public. In fact, since the news has spread, we’ve been approached by several leading mainstream brands.

“I think this has given brands lots of confidence to go for it, and it marks the beginning of an exciting new era in celebrity brand endorsements.”

