Daniel Craig’s Queer banned in Turkey as it’s dubbed too sexy for ‘public peace’

Film production company and streaming giant MUBI has pulled its film festival in Turkey after the opening film, the Daniel Craig-led gay movie Queer, was banned in the country.

Four-day film festival MUBI Fest Istanbul was set to take place from yesterday to Sunday (7 to 10 Nov) in the district of Kadikoy, with Luca Guadagnino’s Queer as the opening film.

Yet in a statement, MUBI explained that local authorities had instructed Queer not be shown, as the film included content deemed so “provocative” that it could “endanger public peace.”

Queer, based on William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel of the same name, follows James Bond star Daniel Craig as William Lee, an American expat and downbeat drug addict on the run in 1950s Mexico.

While spending his time flouncing about the bars of Mexico City, he encounters former US navy serviceman and drug user Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), who he is instantly besotted with.

Daniel Craig in the trailer for new gay film Queer (A24).

Queer sees Daniel Craig swapping getting his Knives Out for getting his backside out, as the film includes numerous nude sex scenes between William and Eugene.

There’s also a sex scene between Craig’s character and musician Omar Apollo in an extra role. Plus, Guadagnino also recently confirmed that Euegene isn’t the only seaman we see on screen, as Queer is fairly explicit in it is portrayal of gay sex and male ejaculate.

MUBI expressed regret over its decision to pull the film festival entirely, but said it was important to “advocate for the protection of freedom of expression”.

The film company said that the Kadıköy District Governorate of Istanbul had opted to ban Queer for “security reasons.”

“The decision states that the film is prohibited on the grounds that it contains provocative content that could endanger public peace, with the ban being imposed for security reasons,” the statement reads, via Variety.

“We believe this ban is a direct restriction on art and freedom of expression. Festivals are spaces that celebrate art, cultural diversity, and community, bringing people together. This ban not only targets a single film but also undermines the very essence and purpose of the festival.

“For this reason, MUBI has decided to take the position that our audience expects from us. It is with deep regret that we inform you of our decision to cancel the entire MUBI Fest Istanbul.”

A Turkish policeman detains a demonstrator during a Pride march in Istanbul. (Getty)

Though homosexuality has been decriminalised in Turkey since 1858, LGBTQ+ people in the country still face numerous legal challenges, while much of the country’s population disagree with same-sex relationships.

According to LGBTQ+ rights group ILGA Europe, Turkey is one of the least progressive countries in the continent when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality, ahead of only Azerbaijan and Russia.

Turkey does not recognise same-sex marriage, while conversion therapy remains legal, and hate crime laws do not incorporate sexual orientation or gender identity.

Queer will be released in US cinemas on 27 November and UK cinemas on 13 December.

