“Ice Slippin” singer and actor Omar Apollo has celebrated the release of his film Queer by sharing his own full-frontal scene from the film online.

Omar Apollo stars in Luca Guadagnino’s racy new psychedelic trip film Queer alongside leads Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

The film follows Craig as William Lee, a fictionalised version of William S. Burroughs, the author of the book the film is based on. He’s an American expat in Mexico, spending his days drunk and stumbling from bar to bar in search of men to sleep with.

Apollo appears early on in the film, playing a man who is picked up by Lee in a bar.

Their short scenes together are fairly racy, with Lee taking the guy back to a room for sex – leading to an eye-popping full-frontal scene from Apollo.

Omar Apollo (right) has a sex scene with Daniel Craig (left) in new film Queer. (Getty)

The film continues with Lee becoming besotted by former US navy serviceman Eugene Allerton (Outer Banks’ Drew Starkey), with the pair eventually sleeping together.

They then head off into the South American jungle together, in search of a psychedelic drug that can induce telepathy.

Earlier this week, Queer’s distribution company A24 confirmed that the film is now available for download at home in the US, via Prime Video, iTunes and other digital outlets.

Guadagnino’s latest work is yet to be released at home in the UK, but is expected to be available on streaming service Mubi in the near future.

Celebrating the film’s at-home release, Apollo took to Instagram to boldly share a very NSFW shot from his scene with Craig.

The photo shows a shirtless Craig sitting down on a bed, looking aghast as a nude Apollo strolls towards him. Apollo respectfully decided to cover his manhood with an excited tongue-out emoji. As Queer fans though, we can confirm that the emoji is, thankfully, not present in the film itself.

Omar Apollo teased his Queer full-frontal scene. (Instagram/Omar.Apollo/A24)

“Queer available on streaming now for all the dLs that didn’t wanna go to theatre,” Apollo wrote, alongside the same squinting emoji.

In response, Apollo’s friend and fellow music star Troye Sivan quipped: “What platform?”

Apollo previously reflected on how he felt prepping for his intimate nude scene with Craig.

“I got the call and [they] told me about the scene and how explicit it was. I instantly just said yes. I was like, Yeah, of course. It’s Daniel Craig. Of course I’m down,” Apollo told Out magazine last year.

“I wasn’t really fearful or anything. I was like, It’s kind of my reality. It’s not something that’s new to me,” he added.

Earlier this month, Craig was nominated at the Golden Globes for his role as William Lee. However, both the actor and Guadagnino’s film were snubbed in the BAFTA Film Award nominations, announced 15 January, receiving zero nominations.

