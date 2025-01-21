Omar Apollo has hit back at people who unfollowed him on Instagram after he posted a full-frontal nude image from Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.

The singer plays a man picked up Daniel Craig’s character, William Lee, prompting racy scenes for which the film, which also stars Drew Starkey, has become known.

Celebrating the film’s availability on streaming services, Apollo took to Instagram to share the shot of himself naked.

But, according to the actor, that has prompted many people to unfollow him.

‘Unfollow me if ur a homophobe’

“Unfollow me if ur a homophobe,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “You’re not my target audience. I will never make myself ‘palatable’, stupid.”

His response has been met with support from fans. “I’m a new follower, here to replace the recent unfollows,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Dying to know what the increase in streams was after you posted this.”

Someone else said of the clip: “Five minutes just wasn’t enough.”

Craig was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance but he and the film missed out on a BAFTA nod.

