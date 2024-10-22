Drew Starkey has explained why he had no hesitation in playing a gay role alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, Queer.

The film features Knives Out star Craig as William Lee, an outcast American expat in 40s Mexico, who spends his days doing drugs and drinking, and whose life is turned upside down when he becomes infatuated with younger former serviceman Eugene Allerton (Starkey).

The pair become very close over the course of the film, getting their kit off and taking a trip to Southern America to sample a hallucinogenic drug. And it’s a role that’s getting Starkey a lot of notice – not least because of the sex scenes.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews at the London Film Festival, Starkey says that there was, “no, no, no hesitation in the slightest,” about taking the part.

He adds that “Getting the opportunity to collaborate with someone like Luca, Daniel, Jason [Schwartzman] and Lesley [Manville] and [costume designer] JW Anderson and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes” were key draws for the role.

“I mean, all these giants. It was a blessing that I was even part of the conversation for the film. So, no hesitation at all.”

Daniel Craig becomes obsessed by Drew Starkey (R) in Queer. (Yannis Drakoulidis/A24)

Queer received mixed reviews after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, although critics were unanimous in their praise for former Bond star Craig and Starkey.

The film also features out gay pop star Omar Apollo, another one to get his kit off, as well as the aforementioned stars.

Queer is due to be released in the US on 27 November and Mubi has acquired distribution rights in the UK, Mexico and Germany, but no release date has been announced yet.

