9-1-1 star Oliver Stark has released a statement addressing fans who have accused him of biphobia due to recent comments about his character’s love life.

After his comments sparked backlash among fans, he apologised for hurting anyone and said he hopes to “continue Buck’s story in a way that feels representative”.

In the latest episode of Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1, Buck (Stark) and fellow firefighter Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) broke up after celebrating their six-month anniversary. Their break-up was initiated by Tommy after Buck asked him to move in with him, saying he was “ready to take the next step”.

Tommy refused, responding with: “No matter how bad I want it to be, I’m not your last. I’m your first. If I were to move in with you, you wouldn’t mean to; you wouldn’t plan for it, but you’d end up breaking my heart.”

Buck’s bisexuality was confirmed last season after he kissed Tommy and came out to the rest of his crew, the 118, which was incredibly exciting for fans.

Stark opened up about the break-up in an interview with TV Line, explaining that it happened because “Tommy is trying to protect himself”.

He then went on to discuss the character’s future, saying that he wants Buck to explore his sexuality further now that he’s single: “I text [showrunner Tim Minear] and just write ‘hashtag Let Buck f***’ because I do think he should go out and have some fun. I think he deserves it. He should figure some things out and see what he likes.”

Unfortunately, his comments were not received well by some fans, who commented that “bisexual people don’t need to sleep around or have multiple partners to know what they want” and called his views “disappointing”.

Lou Ferrigno Jr and Oliver Stark as Tommy and Buck in 9-1-1. (Disney)

In response, Stark posted on his Instagram story with a statement, which read: “I received a number of comments like this regarding my enthusiasm for Buck to embrace being free and single and go out and enjoy himself now that the has been broken up with.”

“I would recommend the same if he was coming out of a straight relationship. I don’t think safe and consensual sex when single is a bad thing. We’ve seen Buck in the early seasons use sex and dating in an unhealthy way. If ever the story was to have him go this route, I would hope hope to show how those things can be conducted from a much healthier place”.

He added that “the above points mean nothing beyond my intention”.

Since uploading his statement, other 9-1-1 fans have expressed support for Stark and said that they did not feel he was being biphobic in any way.

One fan wrote on X: “I don’t speak for all bisexuals, but I speak for myself, and Oliver Stark said nothing even remotely biphobic.”

Stark has previously defended Buck’s sexuality from trolls who were upset about it, saying that he “truly [doesn’t] care” about their discomfort and that he was “humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline”.

“This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched. If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and [realising] his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show.”

“You are not required to announce your departure,” Stark said.