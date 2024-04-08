9-1-1‘s Oliver Stark has responded to trolls upset over the fact that his fictional character, Buck, has been confirmed to be bisexual.

Ryan Murphy’s emergency services drama has finally – finally – followed through on 100 episodes of hinting that firefighter Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley might not be entirely straight, with the show’s centenary episode airing a kiss between Stark’s character and new friend Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.)

Although the smooch wasn’t with Buck’s best friend Edmundo ‘Eddie’ Diaz (Ryan Guzman), despite a tease from the actors, the show’s staunch queer fanbase, which has been growing steadily since the show’s premiere in 2018, has rejoiced.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for everyone: trolls have come out of the darkest corners of the internet to brand the show “woke” for including a bisexual character, despite 9-1-1‘s roster of iconic actors (including Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, and Jennifer Love Hewitt) portraying plenty of queer heroes already.

Buck has been through a lot on 9-1-1 and this is the latest step in his emotional journey of self-discovery. (Disney/Chris Willard)

Now, Stark himself has slammed those objecting to the season seven storyline, the crux of which aired on April 4, letting them know he, “truly [doesn’t] care” about their discomfort.

“Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline,” he wrote. “I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Continuing, the 9-1-1 star shut down those less thrilled with the recent developments in Buck’s character.

“If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care.

“This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched,” Stark wrote, referencing 9-1-1‘s season 5 nuptials between Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms).

“If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and [realising] his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show,” he concluded. “You are not required to announce your departure.”

Stark (and Guzman) previously teased to Entertainment Weekly that season seven may finally see firefighters Buck and Eddie slide down each other’s poles (sorry).

“We are closer than ever this season. I can only tease that. There’s a lot of changes in the relationship, in how we interact,” Guzman said. “We’re trying to give the audience what they want.”

For his part, Stark added, “…We get to see their friendship persevering and them being there in ways that they didn’t necessarily expect from each other. I just think it’s a really lovely journey for them this season.”

9-1-1 continues weekly on Thursdays on ABC in the US.